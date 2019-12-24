ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (December 2019)

It’s Christmas Eve so I figured I post the last New Music playlist of 2019 today since it has some Xmas songs in it. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Can’t Evens, Backyard Superheroes, Ziggy Marley, Hub City Stompers, Emily Capell, Mephiskapheles, Stick Figure, Bad Religion, Agnostic Front, Brian Fallon, Cheerleader, Grumpster, Expendables and lots of other stuff. Something for everyone!



If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!

New Music (December 2019) Playlist:

1. The Can’t Evens – All I Want for Christmas Is You

2. Backyard Superheroes – Coal in My Stockings

3. The Dollyrots – Fairytale of New York

4. The Queers- Ramones Christmas

5. The Rumjacks – Christmas in Killarney

6. Death Of Guitar Pop, James Buckley – Feeling like a Right James Blunt at Christmas

7. Robbie Williams, Tyson Fury – Bad Sharon

8. Tuxedo, Tony! Toni! Toné! – Own Thang

9. Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, The Green – Queen Majesty

10. Marcia Griffiths – I Shall Sing – Live at Razor’s Palace

11. Ziggy Marley – Friday’s On

12. Stick Figure – Rise and Fall

13. The Expendables – Anti Social – Acoustic

14. Tatanka – The Moment

15. The Beat, Ranking Roger – Who’s Dat Looking

16. Emily Capell – Joey

17. Les Hurlements D’leo, Babylon Circus, Daguerre, Perrine Fifadji – La musique va s’échapper

18. Hub City Stompers – Mass Appeal

19. Mephiskapheles – Asmodius

20. Authority Zero – When We Rule the World (live)

21. The Offenders – Chaos Fm

22. Anti-Flag – Unbreakable

23. Subhumans – Punk Machine

24. The Menzingers – London Drugs

25. Strung Out – Disappearing City

26. Youth Fountain – Deadlocked

27. Grumpster – Party’s Over

28. Western Settings – That’s Pretty Good

29. Courteeners – Better Man

30. Liam Gallagher – Invisible Sun

31. Cheerleader – Everyone’s Wearing Skin

32. The Skullers – Out of the Garden

33. Emerson Hart – 32 Thousand Days

34. Brian Fallon – You Have Stolen My Heart

35. The Shins – The Gloating Sun

36. Travis – Kissing In The Wind

37. The Celtic Social Club – Remember Joe Strummer

38. McDermott’s 2 Hours, Levellers, Oysterband – The Warrior Monk

39. The Wonder Stuff – Better Being Lucky

40. Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band – Stay Away – Instrumental

41. Mayer Hawthorne – Healing

42. The Abruptors – Good Riddance

43. Kash’d Out, Edley Shine – Weed Man

44. Mortimer – Careful

45. The Skints – New Kind of Friend

46. Be Like Max – Fuck the News

47. The Kubricks – Humans

48. Bruce Lee Band – Tryin’ & Stutterin’

49. The Launchers – Liberte

50. Gary Marshall The Original Hotknife, AKA Paperboy – Here She Comes Again

51. Dope Times, Ade Vincenzo – One by One

52. Millencolin – Dramatic Planet

53. Millington – University

54. Huntingtons – Too Old to Care

55. Good Riddance – Who We Are

56. The Bouncing Souls – 4th Avenue Sunrise

57. Bad Religion – What Tomorrow Brings

58. Agnostic Front – Urban Decay

59. All Out War – Suffocate and Subjugate

60. Cro-Mags – PTSD

61. Killswitch Engage – Know Your Enemy

62. Korpiklaani – Jägermeister