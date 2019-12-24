ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (December 2019)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 24th, 2019
It’s Christmas Eve so I figured I post the last New Music playlist of 2019 today since it has some Xmas songs in it. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Can’t Evens, Backyard Superheroes, Ziggy Marley, Hub City Stompers, Emily Capell, Mephiskapheles, Stick Figure, Bad Religion, Agnostic Front, Brian Fallon, Cheerleader, Grumpster, Expendables and lots of other stuff. Something for everyone!
If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!
New Music (December 2019) Playlist:
1. The Can’t Evens – All I Want for Christmas Is You
2. Backyard Superheroes – Coal in My Stockings
3. The Dollyrots – Fairytale of New York
4. The Queers- Ramones Christmas
5. The Rumjacks – Christmas in Killarney
6. Death Of Guitar Pop, James Buckley – Feeling like a Right James Blunt at Christmas
7. Robbie Williams, Tyson Fury – Bad Sharon
8. Tuxedo, Tony! Toni! Toné! – Own Thang
9. Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, The Green – Queen Majesty
10. Marcia Griffiths – I Shall Sing – Live at Razor’s Palace
11. Ziggy Marley – Friday’s On
12. Stick Figure – Rise and Fall
13. The Expendables – Anti Social – Acoustic
14. Tatanka – The Moment
15. The Beat, Ranking Roger – Who’s Dat Looking
16. Emily Capell – Joey
17. Les Hurlements D’leo, Babylon Circus, Daguerre, Perrine Fifadji – La musique va s’échapper
18. Hub City Stompers – Mass Appeal
19. Mephiskapheles – Asmodius
20. Authority Zero – When We Rule the World (live)
21. The Offenders – Chaos Fm
22. Anti-Flag – Unbreakable
23. Subhumans – Punk Machine
24. The Menzingers – London Drugs
25. Strung Out – Disappearing City
26. Youth Fountain – Deadlocked
27. Grumpster – Party’s Over
28. Western Settings – That’s Pretty Good
29. Courteeners – Better Man
30. Liam Gallagher – Invisible Sun
31. Cheerleader – Everyone’s Wearing Skin
32. The Skullers – Out of the Garden
33. Emerson Hart – 32 Thousand Days
34. Brian Fallon – You Have Stolen My Heart
35. The Shins – The Gloating Sun
36. Travis – Kissing In The Wind
37. The Celtic Social Club – Remember Joe Strummer
38. McDermott’s 2 Hours, Levellers, Oysterband – The Warrior Monk
39. The Wonder Stuff – Better Being Lucky
40. Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band – Stay Away – Instrumental
41. Mayer Hawthorne – Healing
42. The Abruptors – Good Riddance
43. Kash’d Out, Edley Shine – Weed Man
44. Mortimer – Careful
45. The Skints – New Kind of Friend
46. Be Like Max – Fuck the News
47. The Kubricks – Humans
48. Bruce Lee Band – Tryin’ & Stutterin’
49. The Launchers – Liberte
50. Gary Marshall The Original Hotknife, AKA Paperboy – Here She Comes Again
51. Dope Times, Ade Vincenzo – One by One
52. Millencolin – Dramatic Planet
53. Millington – University
54. Huntingtons – Too Old to Care
55. Good Riddance – Who We Are
56. The Bouncing Souls – 4th Avenue Sunrise
57. Bad Religion – What Tomorrow Brings
58. Agnostic Front – Urban Decay
59. All Out War – Suffocate and Subjugate
60. Cro-Mags – PTSD
61. Killswitch Engage – Know Your Enemy
62. Korpiklaani – Jägermeister