ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (December 2020)

The last ReadJunk New Music playlist of this crappy year, that is 2020! At least there was some great music! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Alice Cooper, Levellers, Chris Trapper, Stephen Kellogg, Skinny Lister, Bite Me Bambi, Ranking Jnr, Aggrolites, Iration, The Late Ones, Jon Batiste, Mayer Hawthorne, Sea Girls, White Buffalo, Chris DeMakes, Omnigone, Tree House Fire, KRS-One and more! Sorry for the Xmas songs after the holiday but whatever, its new music. Enjoy and Happy New Year! Let’s hope 2021 is better for all of us.
1. Alice Cooper – Our Love Will Change the World
2. Levellers – Revelation
3. Chris Trapper – Out of the Limelight
4. Carbon Leaf – Gathering
5. Stephen Kellogg – I’ve Had Enough
6. Skinny Lister – Shout It Out
7. Travis – Nina’s Song – Single Version
8. The White Buffalo – Christmas Eve
9. Backyard Superheroes – Quarantine Christmas
10. Hooray for Our Side – All I Want for Christmas Is You
11. Bite Me Bambi – This Love Is Dead
12. Ranking Jnr – Carry The Flag
13. Doctor No, Coolie Ranx – Aunque Ya No Estés
14. Neville Staple, Sugary Staple – Be Free Baby
15. The Aggrolites – Love Me Tonight – Live
16. The Skapones – Rude Boy Rude Girl
17. Less Than Jake- The High Cost of Low Living
18. Goldfinger – California On My Mind
19. Babylon Circus, Sylvain Duthu- Dancing Girl
20. Half Past Two – Holiday
21. BAD OPERATION – Brain
22. Iration – DJs
23. Double Tiger, The Movement – Shadow Dweller
24. Pepper – Date Rape
25. The Late Ones – Babylon Exists
26. Jon Batiste – It’s All Right
27. Thee Sacred Souls – Will I See You Again?
28. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Do You Know?
29. The Tibbs – Soul Of My Life
30. Menahan Street Band – Midnight Morning
31. Tuxedo – Doin’ My Best
32. The Devonns – More
33. Mayer Hawthorne – Over
34. Gizmo Varillas, I.M YONI – Keep Shining On
35. Blossoms – Pure Pop
36. Sea Girls – This Is The End
37. Glasvegas – My Body Is A Glasshouse (A Thousand Stones Ago)
38. Gerry Cinnamon – Kampfire Vampire
39. Jack Johnson – The Captain Is Drunk
40. Jordan Klassen – Tell Me What To Do
41. Langhorne Slim – Panic Attack
42. Beans on Toast – What Would Willie Do?
43. Willie Nile – The Fool Who Drank The Ocean
44. Steve Earle – Champagne Corolla
45. The Mahones – Heroes (Bowie Tribute)
46. The Rumjacks – Bullhead
47. Fiddler’s Green – All for Me Grog
48. Frank Turner, Jon Snodgrass – Stephen Plays the Drums
49. Mat Kearney – Grand Canyon – Acoustic
50. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – You’re My Star – Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day Version
51. Skids – Christmas in Fife
52. Red City Radio – Paradise
53. Anti-Flag – The War On Christmas Is Over (If You Buy It)
54. The Myrrhderers – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
55. Terror, Jesse Barnett – Don’t Need Your Time
56. New Found Glory – December’s Here
57. Frank Turner – Perfect Government
58. Chris DeMakes – All American Asshole
59. The Queers – Leave That Girl Alone
60. Radkey – Underground
61. The Network – Threat Level Midnight
62. Collie Buddz – Close To You
63. WALLA – The Draw – Deluxe Version
64. Roosevelt – Strangers
65. Circa Waves – Miss Christmas
66. Belle & Sebastian – Dirty Dream Number Two – Live
67. Henry Nowhere – Think About Me
68. The Hold Steady – Family Farm
69. Devon Kay & The Solutions – A Little Bit
70. Passafire – Greatest Hits
71. Buju Banton – Wanna Be Loved – Remix
72. Kash’d Out – Slow Ride
73. Kabaka Pyramid – Love Mi Bad
74. Wailing Souls – All About You
75. One Culture – Freedom Train
76. The Expendables – You’re Right Here
77. Bumpin Uglies – Serotonin
78. Big Spin – I Can Give You Nothing
79. The Magnetics – Christmas Present
80. KEMURI – New Generation – BEST the 25th edition
81. King Prawn – New Vibration
82. JER – A Message To My Future Self
83. Kill Lincoln – Civil Surgery
84. Too Many Crooks – Behind You
85. Omnigone – Swallow Poison
86. The Intercepteurs – Wotya
87. The Offenders, ZSK – Abstand
88. The Inevitables – The Last of the Bell Ringers
89. Keep Flying – Fashion Statement
90. Thirteen Towers – Somewhere to Go
91. Mad Caddies – Wake My Baby
92. Tree House Fire – Chase The Day
93. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Happy Birthday
94. Toots & The Maytals – Freedom Train
95. KRS-One – Organize