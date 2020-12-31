ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (December 2020)

The last ReadJunk New Music playlist of this crappy year, that is 2020! At least there was some great music! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Alice Cooper, Levellers, Chris Trapper, Stephen Kellogg, Skinny Lister, Bite Me Bambi, Ranking Jnr, Aggrolites, Iration, The Late Ones, Jon Batiste, Mayer Hawthorne, Sea Girls, White Buffalo, Chris DeMakes, Omnigone, Tree House Fire, KRS-One and more! Sorry for the Xmas songs after the holiday but whatever, its new music. Enjoy and Happy New Year! Let’s hope 2021 is better for all of us.



Playlist:

1. Alice Cooper – Our Love Will Change the World

2. Levellers – Revelation

3. Chris Trapper – Out of the Limelight

4. Carbon Leaf – Gathering

5. Stephen Kellogg – I’ve Had Enough

6. Skinny Lister – Shout It Out

7. Travis – Nina’s Song – Single Version

8. The White Buffalo – Christmas Eve

9. Backyard Superheroes – Quarantine Christmas

10. Hooray for Our Side – All I Want for Christmas Is You

11. Bite Me Bambi – This Love Is Dead

12. Ranking Jnr – Carry The Flag

13. Doctor No, Coolie Ranx – Aunque Ya No Estés

14. Neville Staple, Sugary Staple – Be Free Baby

15. The Aggrolites – Love Me Tonight – Live

16. The Skapones – Rude Boy Rude Girl

17. Less Than Jake- The High Cost of Low Living

18. Goldfinger – California On My Mind

19. Babylon Circus, Sylvain Duthu- Dancing Girl

20. Half Past Two – Holiday

21. BAD OPERATION – Brain

22. Iration – DJs

23. Double Tiger, The Movement – Shadow Dweller

24. Pepper – Date Rape

25. The Late Ones – Babylon Exists

26. Jon Batiste – It’s All Right

27. Thee Sacred Souls – Will I See You Again?

28. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Do You Know?

29. The Tibbs – Soul Of My Life

30. Menahan Street Band – Midnight Morning

31. Tuxedo – Doin’ My Best

32. The Devonns – More

33. Mayer Hawthorne – Over

34. Gizmo Varillas, I.M YONI – Keep Shining On

35. Blossoms – Pure Pop

36. Sea Girls – This Is The End

37. Glasvegas – My Body Is A Glasshouse (A Thousand Stones Ago)

38. Gerry Cinnamon – Kampfire Vampire

39. Jack Johnson – The Captain Is Drunk

40. Jordan Klassen – Tell Me What To Do

41. Langhorne Slim – Panic Attack

42. Beans on Toast – What Would Willie Do?

43. Willie Nile – The Fool Who Drank The Ocean

44. Steve Earle – Champagne Corolla

45. The Mahones – Heroes (Bowie Tribute)

46. The Rumjacks – Bullhead

47. Fiddler’s Green – All for Me Grog

48. Frank Turner, Jon Snodgrass – Stephen Plays the Drums

49. Mat Kearney – Grand Canyon – Acoustic

50. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – You’re My Star – Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day Version

51. Skids – Christmas in Fife

52. Red City Radio – Paradise

53. Anti-Flag – The War On Christmas Is Over (If You Buy It)

54. The Myrrhderers – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

55. Terror, Jesse Barnett – Don’t Need Your Time

56. New Found Glory – December’s Here

57. Frank Turner – Perfect Government

58. Chris DeMakes – All American Asshole

59. The Queers – Leave That Girl Alone

60. Radkey – Underground

61. The Network – Threat Level Midnight

62. Collie Buddz – Close To You

63. WALLA – The Draw – Deluxe Version

64. Roosevelt – Strangers

65. Circa Waves – Miss Christmas

66. Belle & Sebastian – Dirty Dream Number Two – Live

67. Henry Nowhere – Think About Me

68. The Hold Steady – Family Farm

69. Devon Kay & The Solutions – A Little Bit

70. Passafire – Greatest Hits

71. Buju Banton – Wanna Be Loved – Remix

72. Kash’d Out – Slow Ride

73. Kabaka Pyramid – Love Mi Bad

74. Wailing Souls – All About You

75. One Culture – Freedom Train

76. The Expendables – You’re Right Here

77. Bumpin Uglies – Serotonin

78. Big Spin – I Can Give You Nothing

79. The Magnetics – Christmas Present

80. KEMURI – New Generation – BEST the 25th edition

81. King Prawn – New Vibration

82. JER – A Message To My Future Self

83. Kill Lincoln – Civil Surgery

84. Too Many Crooks – Behind You

85. Omnigone – Swallow Poison

86. The Intercepteurs – Wotya

87. The Offenders, ZSK – Abstand

88. The Inevitables – The Last of the Bell Ringers

89. Keep Flying – Fashion Statement

90. Thirteen Towers – Somewhere to Go

91. Mad Caddies – Wake My Baby

92. Tree House Fire – Chase The Day

93. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Happy Birthday

94. Toots & The Maytals – Freedom Train

95. KRS-One – Organize