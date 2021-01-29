ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (January 2021)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan ReadJunk on Jan 29th, 2021
The first ReadJunk New Music playlist of 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Gerry Cinnamon, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Rumjacks, Mat Kearney, Descendents, Bad Religion, NOFX, Five Iron Frenzy, Steve Earle, Lucero, Andy B, Kash’d Out, Gary Numan, Weezer, Rob Zombie, Flying Racoon Suit, The Far East, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, The Hold Steady, Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, Sean Bonnette and more!
Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!
Playlist:
1. Gerry Cinnamon – Ghost
2. The Rumjacks – Hestia
3. Mat Kearney – Powerless
4. Chris Trapper – Back Home
5. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – THE FINAL PARADE
6. Death Of Guitar Pop, King Hammond- DOGP Shuffle
7. Five Iron Frenzy – In Through the out Door
8. Boomtown United- How I Feel
9. Descendents – That’s The Breaks
10. Bad Religion – Emancipation Of The Mind
11. NOFX, Avenged Sevenfold – Linewleum (feat. Avenged Sevenfold)
12. The Lottery Winners, Frank Turner – Start Again
13. Goldfinger – The Best Life
14. Steve Earle – Ain’t Glad I’m Leaving
15. Lucero – Back in Ohio
16. Langhorne Slim – Colors
17. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – ‘O Sarracino
18. Andrés Cotter, Greg Lee, Lino Trujillo, Hepcat – Good Pain
19. The Big Takeover – Girlie Girlie
20. Andy B & the World – Black & Blue
21. The Taj Motel Trio – Up the Punx – Acoustic
22. Babylon Circus – Fire Drill
23. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Hollie Cook – Honey
24. The Expendables – Wrong Way
25. Kash’d Out – Good at Gettin’ By – Acoustic
26. KBong – Foolish Fool
27. Menahan Street Band – The Duke
28. Thee Sacred Souls – It’s Our Love
29. The Georgetown Orbits – Hang on Sloopy
30. Si Cranstoun – Hunker Down
31. The Inevitables – The American Me (In Me)
32. Jimbo Mathus, Andrew Bird – Sweet Oblivion
33. Subshine – Different Light
34. Glasvegas – Dying to Live
35. Molly Burch, Wild Nothing – Emotion feat. Wild Nothing
36. Henry Nowhere – Slippin’
37. Echosmith, Mat Kearney – Tell Her You Love Her (feat. Mat Kearney)
38. Gary Numan – Intruder
39. Weezer – Grapes Of Wrath
40. Foo Fighters – Waiting On A War
41. Rob Zombie – The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man
42. Korpiklaani – Niemi
43. Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, Gang Of Four – Natural’s Not in It
44. AFI – Twisted Tongues
45. The Hold Steady – Heavy Covenant
46. The Far East – NYC Dream
47. Flying Raccoon Suit – Driftwood
48. The Irie – Never Alone
49. Sizzla – Sufferation
50. Dub Town Rockers, Slightly Stoopid, The Elovaters – On A Sunday
51. SOJA – So Much Trouble In The World
52. Kabaka Pyramid – Believe
53. The Struggle – Tension Rising
54. Five State Drive – No Future
55. Tsunami Bomb – El Diablo
56. Down By Law – Denim and Leather
57. Koffin Kats – Murdalize
58. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Joy of Life
59. Across The Border – The Man
60. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Oh My, Oh My, We’re Far Past That Now
61. Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, Sean Bonnette – A B C D E F G H I J K L M n O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z!
62. The Abruptors – Who What Where
63. Save Ferris -The World Is New (Live)
64. The Dualers – Too Experienced
65. Skatune Network – Your Graduation