ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (January 2021)

The first ReadJunk New Music playlist of 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Gerry Cinnamon, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Rumjacks, Mat Kearney, Descendents, Bad Religion, NOFX, Five Iron Frenzy, Steve Earle, Lucero, Andy B, Kash’d Out, Gary Numan, Weezer, Rob Zombie, Flying Racoon Suit, The Far East, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, The Hold Steady, Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, Sean Bonnette and more!



Playlist:

1. Gerry Cinnamon – Ghost

2. The Rumjacks – Hestia

3. Mat Kearney – Powerless

4. Chris Trapper – Back Home

5. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – THE FINAL PARADE

6. Death Of Guitar Pop, King Hammond- DOGP Shuffle

7. Five Iron Frenzy – In Through the out Door

8. Boomtown United- How I Feel

9. Descendents – That’s The Breaks

10. Bad Religion – Emancipation Of The Mind

11. NOFX, Avenged Sevenfold – Linewleum (feat. Avenged Sevenfold)

12. The Lottery Winners, Frank Turner – Start Again

13. Goldfinger – The Best Life

14. Steve Earle – Ain’t Glad I’m Leaving

15. Lucero – Back in Ohio

16. Langhorne Slim – Colors

17. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – ‘O Sarracino

18. Andrés Cotter, Greg Lee, Lino Trujillo, Hepcat – Good Pain

19. The Big Takeover – Girlie Girlie

20. Andy B & the World – Black & Blue

21. The Taj Motel Trio – Up the Punx – Acoustic

22. Babylon Circus – Fire Drill

23. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Hollie Cook – Honey

24. The Expendables – Wrong Way

25. Kash’d Out – Good at Gettin’ By – Acoustic

26. KBong – Foolish Fool

27. Menahan Street Band – The Duke

28. Thee Sacred Souls – It’s Our Love

29. The Georgetown Orbits – Hang on Sloopy

30. Si Cranstoun – Hunker Down

31. The Inevitables – The American Me (In Me)

32. Jimbo Mathus, Andrew Bird – Sweet Oblivion

33. Subshine – Different Light

34. Glasvegas – Dying to Live

35. Molly Burch, Wild Nothing – Emotion feat. Wild Nothing

36. Henry Nowhere – Slippin’

37. Echosmith, Mat Kearney – Tell Her You Love Her (feat. Mat Kearney)

38. Gary Numan – Intruder

39. Weezer – Grapes Of Wrath

40. Foo Fighters – Waiting On A War

41. Rob Zombie – The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

42. Korpiklaani – Niemi

43. Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, Gang Of Four – Natural’s Not in It

44. AFI – Twisted Tongues

45. The Hold Steady – Heavy Covenant

46. The Far East – NYC Dream

47. Flying Raccoon Suit – Driftwood

48. The Irie – Never Alone

49. Sizzla – Sufferation

50. Dub Town Rockers, Slightly Stoopid, The Elovaters – On A Sunday

51. SOJA – So Much Trouble In The World

52. Kabaka Pyramid – Believe

53. The Struggle – Tension Rising

54. Five State Drive – No Future

55. Tsunami Bomb – El Diablo

56. Down By Law – Denim and Leather

57. Koffin Kats – Murdalize

58. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Joy of Life

59. Across The Border – The Man

60. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Oh My, Oh My, We’re Far Past That Now

61. Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, Sean Bonnette – A B C D E F G H I J K L M n O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z!

62. The Abruptors – Who What Where

63. Save Ferris -The World Is New (Live)

64. The Dualers – Too Experienced

65. Skatune Network – Your Graduation