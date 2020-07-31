ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (July 2020)

July is done, feels like the Summer is over too. Here’s my ReadJunk New Music Playlist for the month of July. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast.



The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Coolie Ranx, Iration, Levellers, Frank Turner, NOFX, Buju Banton, Jon Snodgrass, the Skints, The Slackers, Aquabats, Signal Fire, Matt Berry and many more!

Playlist:

1. Iration, Eli Mac – Guava Lane (feat. Eli Mac)

2. Buju Banton – Buried Alive

3. Protoje – Same So

4. The Equators – Nice to Be Nice

5. Wailing Souls, Alborosie – Shark Attack (feat. Alborosie)

6. Coolie Ranx – All Dem Ah Try

7. Rude Boy George – Let Me Go

8. The Skints – Let’s Stay Together – Live at Electric Brixton

9. Levellers – Generation Fear

10. The Maple State – You Can’t Put Two Hotels on Mayfair – Lockdown

11. Matt Berry – Something In My Eye

12. Frank Turner – Falling in Love

13. NOFX – Ballad of Me and My Friends

14. Jon Snodgrass – Renaissance Man

15. Fiddler’s Green – Shamrock, Beer & Whiskey

16. Black Anemone – Scream of a Banshee

17. The Waterboys – The Soul Singer

18. Sharon Shannon – The Jolly Roger

19. The Real McKenzies – Big Foot Steps

20. The Aquabats! – Karate Body!

21. Buster Shuffle – Young but Strong Like No Other (Unsung Heroes – Ruby Bridges)

22. King Prawn – Hide From Tomorrow

23. The Spitfires – Tower Above Me

24. Housebound Ska Collective, Skatune Network – Feel Good Inc.

25. The Magnetics – Poison Heart

26. Half Past Two – I Will

27. The Red Stripes – Don’t Build Twice

28. The Slackers – Sleep Outside

29. Holy Hive – Red Is The Rose

30. Lee Fields & The Expressions – The One Who’s Hurting Is You

31. Mayer Hawthorne – Rare Changes

32. The Yum Yums – Can’t Get Enough of Your Lovin’

33. Circa Waves – There She Goes

34. Best Frenz, Joywave, Jason Suwito – 30% Off!

35. Courteeners, Blossoms – Please Don’t (In Isolation)

36. Jordan Klassen – None Of My Answers

37. Travis – A Ghost

38. The Debonaires – The Champ

39. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – My Jamaican Dub

40. Victor Rice, DJ Leandro Vitrola – Afrogangue

41. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Kiko Bun – Use Me

42. Toots & The Maytals – Warning Warning

43. Mathieu Koss, Ziggy Marley – HOME

44. Rebelution – City Life Dub

45. The Expendables – Surfman Cometh

46. The VanSaders – Walking Between Raindrops

47. Kill Lincoln – Ignorance Is Bliss

48. Fruit Bats – Today

49. Doves – Prisoners

50. MxPx – Fever Dream

51. Autopilot Off – Lining Them Up

52. The Manges – Endless Detention

53. Masked Intruder – If You Would Hold My Hand

54. Authority Zero – Solitude (Alternate Version)

55. The Vandals – I Don’t Think You’re a Slut

58. Buried Alive – I Killing I

59. Mastodon – Fallen Torches

60. Death By Stereo – We Sing, They Die

61. Knuckle Puck – What Took You So Long?

62. Victory Kid – Stepping Out

63. Mad Caddies – New Song

64. Devon Kay & The Solutions – 252 Brighton Ave.

65. Pepper – Work That We Do

66. Luciano – I Wonder

67. Dirty Heads, Villain Park – Bum Bum

68. Common Kings – Happy Pill

69. Signal Fire, The Hip Abduction – Cool & Easy

70. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Little District

71. Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper – Play With Sky

72. Mykal Rose, Paul Fox – How Would You Feel

73. Kabaka Pyramid – Energy

74. Skip Marley, Rick Ross, Ari Lennox – Make Me Feel (feat. Rick Ross & Ari Lennox)

75. Ivan & Alyosha – Wired

76. Foster The People – The Things We Do

77. Micky James – Kings

78. The Psychedelic Furs – Wrong Train

79. James Maddock – The High Chose You

80. Weezer – Hero – Piano

81. Big B, The Felons Club – That’s Country

82. Zac Brown Band – You and Islands

