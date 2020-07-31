ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (July 2020)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan ReadJunk on Jul 31st, 2020
July is done, feels like the Summer is over too. Here’s my ReadJunk New Music Playlist for the month of July. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast.
The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Coolie Ranx, Iration, Levellers, Frank Turner, NOFX, Buju Banton, Jon Snodgrass, the Skints, The Slackers, Aquabats, Signal Fire, Matt Berry and many more!
Playlist:
1. Iration, Eli Mac – Guava Lane (feat. Eli Mac)
2. Buju Banton – Buried Alive
3. Protoje – Same So
4. The Equators – Nice to Be Nice
5. Wailing Souls, Alborosie – Shark Attack (feat. Alborosie)
6. Coolie Ranx – All Dem Ah Try
7. Rude Boy George – Let Me Go
8. The Skints – Let’s Stay Together – Live at Electric Brixton
9. Levellers – Generation Fear
10. The Maple State – You Can’t Put Two Hotels on Mayfair – Lockdown
11. Matt Berry – Something In My Eye
12. Frank Turner – Falling in Love
13. NOFX – Ballad of Me and My Friends
14. Jon Snodgrass – Renaissance Man
15. Fiddler’s Green – Shamrock, Beer & Whiskey
16. Black Anemone – Scream of a Banshee
17. The Waterboys – The Soul Singer
18. Sharon Shannon – The Jolly Roger
19. The Real McKenzies – Big Foot Steps
20. The Aquabats! – Karate Body!
21. Buster Shuffle – Young but Strong Like No Other (Unsung Heroes – Ruby Bridges)
22. King Prawn – Hide From Tomorrow
23. The Spitfires – Tower Above Me
24. Housebound Ska Collective, Skatune Network – Feel Good Inc.
25. The Magnetics – Poison Heart
26. Half Past Two – I Will
27. The Red Stripes – Don’t Build Twice
28. The Slackers – Sleep Outside
29. Holy Hive – Red Is The Rose
30. Lee Fields & The Expressions – The One Who’s Hurting Is You
31. Mayer Hawthorne – Rare Changes
32. The Yum Yums – Can’t Get Enough of Your Lovin’
33. Circa Waves – There She Goes
34. Best Frenz, Joywave, Jason Suwito – 30% Off!
35. Courteeners, Blossoms – Please Don’t (In Isolation)
36. Jordan Klassen – None Of My Answers
37. Travis – A Ghost
38. The Debonaires – The Champ
39. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – My Jamaican Dub
40. Victor Rice, DJ Leandro Vitrola – Afrogangue
41. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Kiko Bun – Use Me
42. Toots & The Maytals – Warning Warning
43. Mathieu Koss, Ziggy Marley – HOME
44. Rebelution – City Life Dub
45. The Expendables – Surfman Cometh
46. The VanSaders – Walking Between Raindrops
47. Kill Lincoln – Ignorance Is Bliss
48. Fruit Bats – Today
49. Doves – Prisoners
50. MxPx – Fever Dream
51. Autopilot Off – Lining Them Up
52. The Manges – Endless Detention
53. Masked Intruder – If You Would Hold My Hand
54. Authority Zero – Solitude (Alternate Version)
55. The Vandals – I Don’t Think You’re a Slut
58. Buried Alive – I Killing I
59. Mastodon – Fallen Torches
60. Death By Stereo – We Sing, They Die
61. Knuckle Puck – What Took You So Long?
62. Victory Kid – Stepping Out
63. Mad Caddies – New Song
64. Devon Kay & The Solutions – 252 Brighton Ave.
65. Pepper – Work That We Do
66. Luciano – I Wonder
67. Dirty Heads, Villain Park – Bum Bum
68. Common Kings – Happy Pill
69. Signal Fire, The Hip Abduction – Cool & Easy
70. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Little District
71. Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper – Play With Sky
72. Mykal Rose, Paul Fox – How Would You Feel
73. Kabaka Pyramid – Energy
74. Skip Marley, Rick Ross, Ari Lennox – Make Me Feel (feat. Rick Ross & Ari Lennox)
75. Ivan & Alyosha – Wired
76. Foster The People – The Things We Do
77. Micky James – Kings
78. The Psychedelic Furs – Wrong Train
79. James Maddock – The High Chose You
80. Weezer – Hero – Piano
81. Big B, The Felons Club – That’s Country
82. Zac Brown Band – You and Islands
You can listen to other playlists on Spotify here.