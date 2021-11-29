ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2021)

It’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of new music for the month of November 2021. This playlist features new and unreleased tunes from Iration, Aquabats, Franz Ferdinand, Jim Lindberg, Carbon Leaf, Stereophonics, Gregor Barnett, Johnny Marr, Roger Rivas, Common Kings, New Found Glory, Tears for Fears and lots more!



Listen at Spotify for the full playlist since this embed only plays 100.

Playlist:

1. Iration – Holiday in Paradise

2. The Aquabats! – Holiday Road!

3. Billy Idol – On Christmas Day

4. Levellers – One Way – Lockdown Sessions

5. Franz Ferdinand – Billy Goodbye

6. Stereophonics – Do Ya Feel My Love?

7. Johnny Marr – Tenement Time

8. Jim Lindberg – Don’t Lay Me Down

9. Lars Frederiksen – Army of Zombies

10. Gregor Barnett – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave

11. Carbon Leaf – Smokey Joe of the Poconos

12. Bren Holmes – Somewhere (Ode to Shane)

13. Gaz Brookfield – The Polisher Stone

14. Skinny Lister – Like It’s the First Time

15. Matt Berry – The Hangman – Acoustic Version 2007

16. Roger Rivas – Weeping Prophet

17. Smoke and Mirrors Soundsystem – Second That Emotion

18. Mustard Plug – The Freshman

19. The Busters – TANZEN

20. The Inevitables – Over and Out

21. Day Wave – Where Do You Go

22. Snail Mail – Glory

23. Post Malone, The Weeknd – One Right Now (with The Weeknd)

24. Curtis Harding – Explore

25. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Blast Off

26. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – I Can See

27. El Michels Affair, Bobby Oroza – Stack The Deck

28. Menahan Street Band, Victor Benavides – The Stranger

29. Joey Quinones, Thee Sinseers – It’s Only Love

30. The Dip – Paddle to the Stars

31. Adrian Quesada, Aaron Frazer, David Hidalgo – One Woman Man

32. Curtis Harding, Arcane, League of Legends, Jazmine Sullivan – Our Love (From the series Arcane League of Legends)

33. Parcels – Famous – Single Version

34. Bigelow Oaks – The High Ground

35. The Gobshites – (They’re Coming to) America

36. Rocky Sullivan, Psy.D. – Streams of Whiskey

37. Eichlers, We Are The Union – 2 OF US

38. Half Past Two – Big Energy

39. Dr. Ring Ding – Crazy

40. Phonosonics – La Dama, La Isla feat. Roger Rivas

41. Twan Tee, Loïs Daïri – Irie Metal

42. Tunnel Vision – My Way Out

43. She & Him – Last Christmas

44. Dave Hause – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

45. Austin Lucas – Alone on Christmas

46. The Vandals – And Now We Dance – Live

47. New Found Glory – Holiday Records

48. Green Day – Holy Toledo! (from the Original Motion Picture “Mark, Mary & Some Other People”)

49. Ignite – The River

50. Hot Water Music – Killing Time

51. Punk Rock Factory – Bring Me To Life

52. Frank Turner – Miranda

53. Bowling For Soup – Killin’ ‘Em with Kindness

54. MxPx – Hold Your Tongue And Say Apple

55. Dan Vapid & the Cheats – Maybe Tomorrow

56. Drug Church – Million Miles of Fun

57. Black Map – Left For Dead

58. Mikey And His Uke, CJ Ramone, Dave Raun, Nikola Sarcevic, Chris Cresswell, Randy Bradbury, Karina Denike – Something To Believe In – Cover Version

59. The Green – Young Man

60. Andrew Tosh – Maga Dog

61. Alborosie, Collie Buddz – Ginal Dub (feat. Collie Buddz)

62. Luciano, Zion High Music – Won’t Get Caught Up

63. Mighty Diamonds – Better Days

64. JonQuan, Jonnygo Figure – Special Request to Pupa Quan (It a Murdah)

65. Romeich Entertainment, Jesse Royal – Silver Lining

66. Common Kings – Do My Thing – Live at Humphrey’s

67. KRS-One – Knock Em Out

68. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Naftuli

69. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Make Your Sweet Memories

70. Oceanator, JER – Too Late (feat. JER)

71. The Supervillains – Daisy

72. The Operators – Pizza

73. Rudebeard – Calm Down Karen

74. WALK THE MOON – Heights

75. Foals – Wake Me Up

76. Bad Suns – Wishing Fountains

77. Silverstein – It’s Over

78. Hoods – Act of War

79. Faith Alone – Deadly Force

80. Maelstrom – Believe Me

81. John 5, The Creatures – Land Of The Misfit Toys

82. Bloc Party – Traps

83. Simple Plan – The Antidote

84. Jimmy Eat World – For Me This Is Heaven

85. PUP – Waiting

86. Real Friends – Remedy for Reality

87. Somebody’s Child – (You Are My) Friends

88. VHS Collection – Space Between Us

89. OneRepublic – Sunshine

90. Rod Stewart – I Can’t Imagine

91. Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point

92. Janet Devlin – Your Song

93. Jethro Tull – Shoshana Sleeping

94. Travis – Flowers In The Window – BBC Session / 2002 / Remastered 2021

95. Subshine – Another World

96. The Waterboys – The Liar

97. James – Magic Bus – Acoustic

98. Gareth Dunlop – True North

99. Steve Earle, The Dukes – Highway Butterfly

100. Gofer – I Lived Alone

101. Wallice – Wisdom Tooth

102. Spoon – The Hardest Cut

103. Foo Fighters – Chasing Birds – Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version

104. Jamie Leon, Julie Crawford – I Want You Bad

105. Ziggy Marley, Yemi Alade – Look Who’s Dancing Now

106. Bobby Hustle, Asha D – The Right Place

107. Duane Stephenson – A Brighter Day

108. Bobby Hustle – Comes Right Back

109. Max Romeo – World of Ghouls

110. Tarrus Riley – Love Salute

111. Bushman – Stand Up

112. High Hi – Return To Dust

113. The Hisunz – Up High

114. The Wombats – Everything I Love Is Going To Die

115. CHVRCHES – Killer

116. APRE – Waste My Time

117. Manchester Orchestra – Bed Head

118. Tom Rosenthal – Tractor

119. Cat Power – A Pair Of Brown Eyes

120. Jónsi – Vikur

121. Bad Lip Reading – Heaven Drips

122. Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, Shayna Steele – Save The City – From “Hawkeye”