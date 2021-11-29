ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2021)
It’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of new music for the month of November 2021. This playlist features new and unreleased tunes from Iration, Aquabats, Franz Ferdinand, Jim Lindberg, Carbon Leaf, Stereophonics, Gregor Barnett, Johnny Marr, Roger Rivas, Common Kings, New Found Glory, Tears for Fears and lots more!
Listen at Spotify for the full playlist since this embed only plays 100.
Playlist:
1. Iration – Holiday in Paradise
2. The Aquabats! – Holiday Road!
3. Billy Idol – On Christmas Day
4. Levellers – One Way – Lockdown Sessions
5. Franz Ferdinand – Billy Goodbye
6. Stereophonics – Do Ya Feel My Love?
7. Johnny Marr – Tenement Time
8. Jim Lindberg – Don’t Lay Me Down
9. Lars Frederiksen – Army of Zombies
10. Gregor Barnett – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave
11. Carbon Leaf – Smokey Joe of the Poconos
12. Bren Holmes – Somewhere (Ode to Shane)
13. Gaz Brookfield – The Polisher Stone
14. Skinny Lister – Like It’s the First Time
15. Matt Berry – The Hangman – Acoustic Version 2007
16. Roger Rivas – Weeping Prophet
17. Smoke and Mirrors Soundsystem – Second That Emotion
18. Mustard Plug – The Freshman
19. The Busters – TANZEN
20. The Inevitables – Over and Out
21. Day Wave – Where Do You Go
22. Snail Mail – Glory
23. Post Malone, The Weeknd – One Right Now (with The Weeknd)
24. Curtis Harding – Explore
25. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Blast Off
26. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – I Can See
27. El Michels Affair, Bobby Oroza – Stack The Deck
28. Menahan Street Band, Victor Benavides – The Stranger
29. Joey Quinones, Thee Sinseers – It’s Only Love
30. The Dip – Paddle to the Stars
31. Adrian Quesada, Aaron Frazer, David Hidalgo – One Woman Man
32. Curtis Harding, Arcane, League of Legends, Jazmine Sullivan – Our Love (From the series Arcane League of Legends)
33. Parcels – Famous – Single Version
34. Bigelow Oaks – The High Ground
35. The Gobshites – (They’re Coming to) America
36. Rocky Sullivan, Psy.D. – Streams of Whiskey
37. Eichlers, We Are The Union – 2 OF US
38. Half Past Two – Big Energy
39. Dr. Ring Ding – Crazy
40. Phonosonics – La Dama, La Isla feat. Roger Rivas
41. Twan Tee, Loïs Daïri – Irie Metal
42. Tunnel Vision – My Way Out
43. She & Him – Last Christmas
44. Dave Hause – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
45. Austin Lucas – Alone on Christmas
46. The Vandals – And Now We Dance – Live
47. New Found Glory – Holiday Records
48. Green Day – Holy Toledo! (from the Original Motion Picture “Mark, Mary & Some Other People”)
49. Ignite – The River
50. Hot Water Music – Killing Time
51. Punk Rock Factory – Bring Me To Life
52. Frank Turner – Miranda
53. Bowling For Soup – Killin’ ‘Em with Kindness
54. MxPx – Hold Your Tongue And Say Apple
55. Dan Vapid & the Cheats – Maybe Tomorrow
56. Drug Church – Million Miles of Fun
57. Black Map – Left For Dead
58. Mikey And His Uke, CJ Ramone, Dave Raun, Nikola Sarcevic, Chris Cresswell, Randy Bradbury, Karina Denike – Something To Believe In – Cover Version
59. The Green – Young Man
60. Andrew Tosh – Maga Dog
61. Alborosie, Collie Buddz – Ginal Dub (feat. Collie Buddz)
62. Luciano, Zion High Music – Won’t Get Caught Up
63. Mighty Diamonds – Better Days
64. JonQuan, Jonnygo Figure – Special Request to Pupa Quan (It a Murdah)
65. Romeich Entertainment, Jesse Royal – Silver Lining
66. Common Kings – Do My Thing – Live at Humphrey’s
67. KRS-One – Knock Em Out
68. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Naftuli
69. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Make Your Sweet Memories
70. Oceanator, JER – Too Late (feat. JER)
71. The Supervillains – Daisy
72. The Operators – Pizza
73. Rudebeard – Calm Down Karen
74. WALK THE MOON – Heights
75. Foals – Wake Me Up
76. Bad Suns – Wishing Fountains
77. Silverstein – It’s Over
78. Hoods – Act of War
79. Faith Alone – Deadly Force
80. Maelstrom – Believe Me
81. John 5, The Creatures – Land Of The Misfit Toys
82. Bloc Party – Traps
83. Simple Plan – The Antidote
84. Jimmy Eat World – For Me This Is Heaven
85. PUP – Waiting
86. Real Friends – Remedy for Reality
87. Somebody’s Child – (You Are My) Friends
88. VHS Collection – Space Between Us
89. OneRepublic – Sunshine
90. Rod Stewart – I Can’t Imagine
91. Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point
92. Janet Devlin – Your Song
93. Jethro Tull – Shoshana Sleeping
94. Travis – Flowers In The Window – BBC Session / 2002 / Remastered 2021
95. Subshine – Another World
96. The Waterboys – The Liar
97. James – Magic Bus – Acoustic
98. Gareth Dunlop – True North
99. Steve Earle, The Dukes – Highway Butterfly
100. Gofer – I Lived Alone
101. Wallice – Wisdom Tooth
102. Spoon – The Hardest Cut
103. Foo Fighters – Chasing Birds – Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version
104. Jamie Leon, Julie Crawford – I Want You Bad
105. Ziggy Marley, Yemi Alade – Look Who’s Dancing Now
106. Bobby Hustle, Asha D – The Right Place
107. Duane Stephenson – A Brighter Day
108. Bobby Hustle – Comes Right Back
109. Max Romeo – World of Ghouls
110. Tarrus Riley – Love Salute
111. Bushman – Stand Up
112. High Hi – Return To Dust
113. The Hisunz – Up High
114. The Wombats – Everything I Love Is Going To Die
115. CHVRCHES – Killer
116. APRE – Waste My Time
117. Manchester Orchestra – Bed Head
118. Tom Rosenthal – Tractor
119. Cat Power – A Pair Of Brown Eyes
120. Jónsi – Vikur
121. Bad Lip Reading – Heaven Drips
122. Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, Shayna Steele – Save The City – From “Hawkeye”