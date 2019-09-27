ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (September 2019)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 27th, 2019
Hey look! it’s another New Music playlist, this time it’s for September 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Levellers, Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Stick Figure, Ballyhoo, The Hoff, Death of Guitar Pop, The Abruptors, Alice Cooper, Agnostic Front, Avoid One Thing and lots more. A mix bag of goodness! You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in August and previous months.
1. Levellers – Haven’t Made It – Live at Glastonbury, 1994
2. The Walker Roaders – Here Comes the Ice
3. Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You
4. Supergrass – Next to You
5. Stereophonics – Bust This Town
6. The Cure – Lullaby – Live
7. Courteeners – Heavy Jacket
8. The Alternate Routes – Nothing Lost
9. Wallows – Just Like A Movie
10. Broken Bells – Good Luck
11. Stick Figure – Angels Above Me
12. Pepper – Truth
13. Fortunate Youth – In the Air
14. Ballyhoo! – California King
15. The Menzingers – Strangers Forever
16. Western Settings – Big
17. Teenage Bottlerocket – Olivia Goes to Bolivia
18. Subhumans – 99%
19. Mean Jeans – I Fell into a Bog
20. Death Of Guitar Pop – Just Another Pub Band
21. The Holophonics – It Wasn’t Me
22. Mr. Kingpin – Ease Your Mind
23. Skaos – Coffee
24. The Simmertones – The Place That I Know
25. The Seattleites – The Sidewinder
26. The Skapones – When It’s Gone It’s Gone
27. The Abruptors – Deserve
28. Black Square – Walk Away
29. Green Day – Father of All…
30. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
31. David Hasselhoff, Elliot Easton – Head On
32. The Ocean Blue – Kings and Queens
33. Jesse Malin – Shining Down
34. DeVotchKa – Give Me Something
35. Korpiklaani – Land of a Thousand Drinks
36. Alice Cooper- Go Man Go
37. As I Lay Dying – Blinded
38. Agnostic Front – Spray Painted Walls
39. Sublime With Rome – Goodbyes
40. Travis Roots, Julian Marley, Capleton – Uplift
41. Mykal Rose – Dance Ska
42. Omnigone – Stitch in Time
43. Snuff – Summer’s Over
44. Mike Herrera – A Thousand More Times (Waco Sessions)
45. The Anti-Queens – Worse Than Death
46. Tiger Army – Valentina
47. Rehasher – Every Little War
48. Avoid One Thing – Crashing Kites
49. Face To Face – All for Nothing (Live)
50. Blink-182 – The First Time
51. Keane – Phases
52. Circa Waves – Something More
53. Foster The People – Pick U Up
54. Jordan Klassen – Surprised / Not Surprised
55. Janet Devlin – Confessional
56. Fitz and The Tantrums – OCD
57. Mayer Hawthorne – The Great Divide
58. R3X, Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes – Mad About Mad About Me