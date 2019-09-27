ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (September 2019)

Hey look! it’s another New Music playlist, this time it’s for September 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Levellers, Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Stick Figure, Ballyhoo, The Hoff, Death of Guitar Pop, The Abruptors, Alice Cooper, Agnostic Front, Avoid One Thing and lots more. A mix bag of goodness! You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in August and previous months.



1. Levellers – Haven’t Made It – Live at Glastonbury, 1994

2. The Walker Roaders – Here Comes the Ice

3. Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You

4. Supergrass – Next to You

5. Stereophonics – Bust This Town

6. The Cure – Lullaby – Live

7. Courteeners – Heavy Jacket

8. The Alternate Routes – Nothing Lost

9. Wallows – Just Like A Movie

10. Broken Bells – Good Luck

11. Stick Figure – Angels Above Me

12. Pepper – Truth

13. Fortunate Youth – In the Air

14. Ballyhoo! – California King

15. The Menzingers – Strangers Forever

16. Western Settings – Big

17. Teenage Bottlerocket – Olivia Goes to Bolivia

18. Subhumans – 99%

19. Mean Jeans – I Fell into a Bog

20. Death Of Guitar Pop – Just Another Pub Band

21. The Holophonics – It Wasn’t Me

22. Mr. Kingpin – Ease Your Mind

23. Skaos – Coffee

24. The Simmertones – The Place That I Know

25. The Seattleites – The Sidewinder

26. The Skapones – When It’s Gone It’s Gone

27. The Abruptors – Deserve

28. Black Square – Walk Away

29. Green Day – Father of All…

30. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

31. David Hasselhoff, Elliot Easton – Head On

32. The Ocean Blue – Kings and Queens

33. Jesse Malin – Shining Down

34. DeVotchKa – Give Me Something

35. Korpiklaani – Land of a Thousand Drinks

36. Alice Cooper- Go Man Go

37. As I Lay Dying – Blinded

38. Agnostic Front – Spray Painted Walls

39. Sublime With Rome – Goodbyes

40. Travis Roots, Julian Marley, Capleton – Uplift

41. Mykal Rose – Dance Ska

42. Omnigone – Stitch in Time

43. Snuff – Summer’s Over

44. Mike Herrera – A Thousand More Times (Waco Sessions)

45. The Anti-Queens – Worse Than Death

46. Tiger Army – Valentina

47. Rehasher – Every Little War

48. Avoid One Thing – Crashing Kites

49. Face To Face – All for Nothing (Live)

50. Blink-182 – The First Time

51. Keane – Phases

52. Circa Waves – Something More

53. Foster The People – Pick U Up

54. Jordan Klassen – Surprised / Not Surprised

55. Janet Devlin – Confessional

56. Fitz and The Tantrums – OCD

57. Mayer Hawthorne – The Great Divide

58. R3X, Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes – Mad About Mad About Me