Common Kings Release Music Video For “Neil Armstrong” Featuring Landon McNamara

Common Kings have released some catchy ass tunes lately with “One Day” and now “Neil Armstrong.” The latest Common Kings single, which features Landon McNamara recently was made into a music video, which you can watch below!



The video was directed by Hagoth Aiono and Dick Stone, and shot throughout the group’s sold-out Croptober Tour. The single is the first taste of new music from Common Kings’ upcoming album due out in 2020.

Common Kings are confirmed to play One Love Cali Reggae Festival in Long Beach, CA this coming February with Dirty Heads, Rebelution, and Slightly Stoopid.