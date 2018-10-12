Watch The Music Video For Common Kings’ “One Day”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 12th, 2018
Grammy nominated The Common Kings single “One Day” is an awesome, catchy tune and now they premiered a music video for it as well! The track is a standout single on their full length new EP, One Day, which includes guest spots from Stephen Marley, ¡Mayday!, Matisyahu and Kat Dahlia. “One daaayyy, when I have a lot of mooonnneeeyyy.”
The band explains the inspiration behind the song saying:
“One Day is meant to be fun and crazy…like us!! When you’re in a writing session with Kat Dahlia, purchasing 99cent street tacos with the quarters you found under the couch, while staring at a lottery ticket promising to share your earnings with everybody in the room, you definitely get inspired to write about the sh** you wish you had! We hope our fans enjoy it as much as we do and we look forward to the rocking out with them at the next show.”