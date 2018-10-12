Watch The Music Video For Common Kings’ “One Day”

Grammy nominated The Common Kings single “One Day” is an awesome, catchy tune and now they premiered a music video for it as well! The track is a standout single on their full length new EP, One Day, which includes guest spots from Stephen Marley, ¡Mayday!, Matisyahu and Kat Dahlia. “One daaayyy, when I have a lot of mooonnneeeyyy.”



The band explains the inspiration behind the song saying: