Coolie Ranx Premieres Music Video For “Incredible”

Coolie Ranx has been working on a solo album for awhile now, and he’s set to release it somewhat soon. Was supposed to be back in March but now it looks like May 1st? In the meantime, the Pilfers frontman premiered a music video for the track “Incredible.”



This a single off his first ever solo Raggacore project called Days Gone By first ever video more songs to follow. You can pre-order the album here.

Coolie talked about the track:

Have you ever stop to think about what this world would be like if we got out of the matrix and worked together. Looked at each other without judgment. Relied on our inner voice to dictate our movements and we listened? We could be “Incredible”

Watch below!