Dumbo Teaser Trailer Feels Like A Horror Movie

Why does the new live adaptation of the beloved Disney classic Dumbo feel like a horror movie? Oh yeah, Tim Burton. The music for it seems like it’s going to be some scary horror movie but no, I guess it’s supposed to sound sweet? Maybe if studios didn’t use creepy versions of other childhood songs for horror movies, we wouldn’t immediately assume that this was going to be a horror flick?



The rest of the trailer, was okay looking. Typical Tim Burton look and feel, obviously. I’ll hold off judgment on the overall movie until I see it but not impressed with this weird and creepy teaser trailer.

The movie is directed by Tim Burton, screenplay by Ehren Kruger and stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin. It will be out March 29th 2019.