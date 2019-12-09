Ghostbusters: Afterlife Teaser Trailer Is Here!

Wow, wasn’t expecting this type of Ghostbusters trailer! After the huge misfire of that Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot, this seems like the proper Ghostbusters sequel that fans deserve and need. Sure, it’s just a teaser trailer and the overall movie can be horse shit, but at least the trailer gives me hope!



It comes across as a IT, E.T., Stranger Things, Walking Dead kind of vibe to me. There was plenty of nods to the original movies, but the original actors weren’t in this trailer which I’m kind of happy about it. Nothing too fan servicey about this, just setting something up for a new kind of Ghostbusters movie. We got a glimpse of the new cast featuring Paul Rudd as a teacher, we get shots of Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace which I’m assuming their grandfather was Harold Ramis’s Spengler. So cool to pay tribute to Harold Ramis like this. It will be interesting to see the movie in the country and how the overall movie is. Looking forward to it!

The movie is directed by Jason Reitman, written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman, and stars Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Here’s the plot synopsis: