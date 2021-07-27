Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer #2 Premiered This Morning

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was supposed to come out last year and been pushed back until this year. The newest trailer is out now and there’s a lot more details on plot, scares and cameos from the past movies. I can’t help but put a smile on my face that this is pretty much an entire homage to the late Harold Ramis and Egon. Ahh can’t wait for this one!



It’s got an updated Ghostbusters feel to it, but Stranger Things, Goonies, ET, Super 8 vibes to it as well. Thankfully this doesn’t look like the hot garbage Ghostbusters movie that came out a few years ago.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be exclusively in movie theaters this November 11th 2021. So I guess I’ll have to finally go into a movie theater again huh?