Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer Is Here!

If we thought Toy Story 3 was going to be sad, well Toy Story 4 is definitely gonna make us cry since it’s reportedly the last one. The teaser trailer premiered this morning and it’s just a quick clip of the characters and saying it will be out Summer 2019. Sad to think Don Rickles won’t be doing Mr. Potato Head anymore but seems like Alan Tudyk will be taking over the duties. The teaser features a new character called “Forky” as well. Pixar and Toy Story = I’ll be seeing this in theaters for sure next summer!



The movie stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Annie Potts, Blake Clark, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger and more.