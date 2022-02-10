Hold Onto Your Butts – Jurassic World Dominion Official Trailer Is Here!

We got teases of some scenes or a prologue of Jurassic World Dominion a month or two ago, but the official trailer premiered this morning and it looks like a blast! Dinosaurs roaming all over the place, including in some European major cities. It’s dumb fun and I’m all in with it! PLUS, the original cast has returned and hopefully have some substantial screen time. Life finds a way….



I loved seeing some scenes from this trailer, and the return of the original cast had me squeal like a little kid again. Seeing the new and old cast together at the end was a nice geeky moment for me. I’m hoping this movie ends up being a good movie, and a better one than the last one. Movie is out on June 10th.

From the YouTube description: