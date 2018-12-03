Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel Trailer #2 Is Here!

The second trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel played during Monday Night Football but who watches that crap? I don’t so thankfully the trailer is on YouTube to watch. The second trailer shows more of the plot, more of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel character, plus a lot of interactions between her and Nick Fury. Can’t wait to see this movie because Captain Marvel looks bad-ass!



The movie will be out March 8th!

The movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, written by Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and Mckenna Grace.