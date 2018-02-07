New Deadpool 2 Trailer! Meet Cable!

I keep forgetting Deadpool is coming out in an already crowded comic book year with Black Panther, Avengers, Ant Man and The Wasp. Is DC releasing a crappy movie? I loved the first movie so much and I have a feeling this one won’t suffer the sequel slump. Everyone is just having too much fun making these movies and it shows. This trailer is mainly about Cable, but of course Deadpool has to chime in with hilarious results. There’s even a nice dig at Justice League in there. At the end, you see the various characters in action and getting quick glimpses. I hope they stick with these meta-like trailers and don’t really show us a lot of footage.



Even the YouTube description has jokes:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

The movie is out May 18th and is directed by David Leitch. It was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Zazie Beetz and Jack Kesy.