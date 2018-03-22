Second Deadpool 2 Full Trailer Is Out!

The second full Deadpool 2 trailer is out now and it definitely makes you wish it was May right now. It provides a lot more depth to the story, the new characters, and a lot more action and jokes. Oh yeah, there’s an X-Force in there too! Ok Ryan Reynolds and Fox, no more trailers with new footage!



After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

The movie is out May 18th and is directed by David Leitch. It was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Zazie Beetz and Jack Kesy. Terry Crews, Rob Delaney and Bill Skarsgård are also set to appear.