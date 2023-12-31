ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2023)

It’s the end of 2023! That went by quickly. But here’s the ReadJunk New Music Playlist for December 2023. Don’t worry, it’s not just holiday songs but there’s some of that in here. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Brigitte Calls Me Baby, The Schofields with Jon Snodgrass, William Elliot Whitmore, Fiddler’s Green, Madness, Kill Lincoln, Mephiskapheles, Save Ferris, Minor Threat, Sleep Station, Si Cranstoun, Catbite and more.



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.



Playlist:

1. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Impressively Average

2. The Droge and Summers Blend – Big Time Dream

3. The Schofields, Jon Snodgrass – Coming Home

4. Band of Horses – The General Specific (Live Acoustic)

5. William Elliott Whitmore – Break Even

6. Levellers – The Game – Live in Lausanne

7. Fiddler’s Green – May The Road Rise Up To Meet You

8. The Porters – Forever

9. The Gobshites, Jonee Earthquake Band – I Useta Lover

10. Sean McCann – STRONGER

11. The Irish Rovers – When The Balalaikas Play

12. The Mary Wallopers – Wexford

13. Skamoondongos, The Toasters – Dois Tons

14. Mephiskapheles – Doomsday – Live

15. Madness – Round We Go

16. Save Ferris – Xmas Blue

17. Out Of Control Army – Jingle Bell Rock

18. Kill Lincoln – Civil Surgery – Live

19. We Are The Union – Better Home – Live

20. Minor Threat – Addams Family – Out of Step Outtake

21. Ghost – See No Evil

22. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Like I Love You

23. Dave Hause – Drastic

24. The Gaslight Anthem – Spider Bites

25. Sleep Station – Again

26. The Lemonheads – Losing on a Tuesday

27. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – New Wave Sangfroid

28. Tyler Ramsey – 1000 Black Birds

29. Duane Betts – Forrest Lane

30. Callaghan – Ordinary World

31. Keane – Love Actually

32. Day Wave – As You Are

33. Mat Kearney – Christmas Miracle

34. The Elovaters – Roll Up

35. Joey Harkum, Wax – Life Is A Gift

36. Tapper Zukie, Beres Hammond – Stress

37. The Prizefighters – Company Time

38. David Hinds, Steel Pulse, Heartical Sound – Solidarity

39. The JB Conspiracy – Glimmers

40. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Let it snow!

41. Mento Buru – Christmas Time in Bakersfield

42. Si Cranstoun – White Christmas (Ska Edit)

43. The Skapones – From Cradle To Grave

44. Half Past Two – Breakdown For Christmas

45. The Dollyrots – Auld Lang Syne

46. Green Day – Look Ma, No Brains!

47. Fury Of Five, Phil Vibez – Cold Day In Hell

48. Punk Rock Factory – Merry Christmas Everyone

49. Catbite – Call Your Bluff – Live

50. Sum 41 – Rise Up

51. The Classy Wrecks – Having a Lousy Christmas

52. Too Many Crooks, Buster Bloodvessel – Another Selection

53. Laura Jane Grace – Cuffing Season

54. Bad Nerves – Antidote

55. The Agonizers – Go Down Swinging

56. Roots of Creation, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Brett Wilson, Passafire – Journey (with Passafire + Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad)

57. Jesse Royal, Yohan Marley – Blessing

58. Cosmic Shuffling – Xmas Horns

59. Badfish, Little Stranger – High With You (with Little Stranger)

60. Yami Bolo – Save Your Soul

61. Mackeson – What Happened To The Dream?

62. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – For You

63. The Vaccines – Love To Walk Away

64. Chris Kage, Langhorne Slim – We Stand Free

65. Phillip-Michael Scales – Please Come Home For Christmas – Live

66. Sea Girls – Million Years

67. Flip Flop Republic, Joe Samba – Sunrise

68. Matisyahu – Fool’s Gold

69. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Love For The Sake Of Dub

70. J Boog – Pennies From Heaven

71. Stranger Cole, Lizard – Jingle Bells

72. Mellodose, Office Mellow, One Culture – Waterways

73. Common Kings – Stand By Me (Drew Forever)

74. Signal Fire, Mrtinez, Gary Dread – Stay Strong

75. Morgan Heritage – Be Sure

76. Linval Thompson, Little Lion Sound – Dem A Come

77. Marasulu, The Co-Operators – Too Far