ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2023)
It’s the end of 2023! That went by quickly. But here’s the ReadJunk New Music Playlist for December 2023. Don’t worry, it’s not just holiday songs but there’s some of that in here. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Brigitte Calls Me Baby, The Schofields with Jon Snodgrass, William Elliot Whitmore, Fiddler’s Green, Madness, Kill Lincoln, Mephiskapheles, Save Ferris, Minor Threat, Sleep Station, Si Cranstoun, Catbite and more.
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Impressively Average
2. The Droge and Summers Blend – Big Time Dream
3. The Schofields, Jon Snodgrass – Coming Home
4. Band of Horses – The General Specific (Live Acoustic)
5. William Elliott Whitmore – Break Even
6. Levellers – The Game – Live in Lausanne
7. Fiddler’s Green – May The Road Rise Up To Meet You
8. The Porters – Forever
9. The Gobshites, Jonee Earthquake Band – I Useta Lover
10. Sean McCann – STRONGER
11. The Irish Rovers – When The Balalaikas Play
12. The Mary Wallopers – Wexford
13. Skamoondongos, The Toasters – Dois Tons
14. Mephiskapheles – Doomsday – Live
15. Madness – Round We Go
16. Save Ferris – Xmas Blue
17. Out Of Control Army – Jingle Bell Rock
18. Kill Lincoln – Civil Surgery – Live
19. We Are The Union – Better Home – Live
20. Minor Threat – Addams Family – Out of Step Outtake
21. Ghost – See No Evil
22. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Like I Love You
23. Dave Hause – Drastic
24. The Gaslight Anthem – Spider Bites
25. Sleep Station – Again
26. The Lemonheads – Losing on a Tuesday
27. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – New Wave Sangfroid
28. Tyler Ramsey – 1000 Black Birds
29. Duane Betts – Forrest Lane
30. Callaghan – Ordinary World
31. Keane – Love Actually
32. Day Wave – As You Are
33. Mat Kearney – Christmas Miracle
34. The Elovaters – Roll Up
35. Joey Harkum, Wax – Life Is A Gift
36. Tapper Zukie, Beres Hammond – Stress
37. The Prizefighters – Company Time
38. David Hinds, Steel Pulse, Heartical Sound – Solidarity
39. The JB Conspiracy – Glimmers
40. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Let it snow!
41. Mento Buru – Christmas Time in Bakersfield
42. Si Cranstoun – White Christmas (Ska Edit)
43. The Skapones – From Cradle To Grave
44. Half Past Two – Breakdown For Christmas
45. The Dollyrots – Auld Lang Syne
46. Green Day – Look Ma, No Brains!
47. Fury Of Five, Phil Vibez – Cold Day In Hell
48. Punk Rock Factory – Merry Christmas Everyone
49. Catbite – Call Your Bluff – Live
50. Sum 41 – Rise Up
51. The Classy Wrecks – Having a Lousy Christmas
52. Too Many Crooks, Buster Bloodvessel – Another Selection
53. Laura Jane Grace – Cuffing Season
54. Bad Nerves – Antidote
55. The Agonizers – Go Down Swinging
56. Roots of Creation, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Brett Wilson, Passafire – Journey (with Passafire + Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad)
57. Jesse Royal, Yohan Marley – Blessing
58. Cosmic Shuffling – Xmas Horns
59. Badfish, Little Stranger – High With You (with Little Stranger)
60. Yami Bolo – Save Your Soul
61. Mackeson – What Happened To The Dream?
62. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – For You
63. The Vaccines – Love To Walk Away
64. Chris Kage, Langhorne Slim – We Stand Free
65. Phillip-Michael Scales – Please Come Home For Christmas – Live
66. Sea Girls – Million Years
67. Flip Flop Republic, Joe Samba – Sunrise
68. Matisyahu – Fool’s Gold
69. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Love For The Sake Of Dub
70. J Boog – Pennies From Heaven
71. Stranger Cole, Lizard – Jingle Bells
72. Mellodose, Office Mellow, One Culture – Waterways
73. Common Kings – Stand By Me (Drew Forever)
74. Signal Fire, Mrtinez, Gary Dread – Stay Strong
75. Morgan Heritage – Be Sure
76. Linval Thompson, Little Lion Sound – Dem A Come
77. Marasulu, The Co-Operators – Too Far