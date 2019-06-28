ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (June 2019)

It’s time for a new New Music playlist, this time it’s for June 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles & music from Stick Figure, Iration, Keane, Liam Gallagher, Pepper, Mean Jeans, Toots & The Maytals, Stop the Presses, Strung Out, and The Walker Roaders. You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in June and previous months.



Playlist:

1. Stick Figure, Citizen Cope – Summertime (feat. Citizen Cope)

2. Iration – Chill Out

3. Dirty Heads – Super Moon

4. The Movement – Orange Sky

5. Keane – The Way I Feel

6. Liam Gallagher – Shockwave

7. Two Door Cinema Club – Once

8. Kaiser Chiefs – People Know How To Love One Another

9. The Kooks – So Good Looking

10. Collective Soul – Over Me

11. The Walker Roaders – Will You Go Lassie Go

12. Larry and His Flask – Long Way To Go

13. Jesse Malin, Billie Joe Armstrong – Strangers & Thieves

14. Bruce Springsteen – Tucson Train

15. Mat Kearney – All I Have

16. Mayer Hawthorne – The Game

17. The Family Daptone – Hey Brother (Do Unto Others)

18. Pepper – Candy

19. Fluid Foundation, Marlon Asher, Slightly Stoopid – Made in California (feat. Slightly Stoopid & Marlon Asher)

20. Sublime With Rome, Eddie Zuko – One Day At A Time

21. Signal Fire, The Elovaters – Too Late

22. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Perfidia

23. Fruit Bats – A Lingering Love

24. Griffin House – 15 Minutes of Fame

25. Joey Cape – The Love of My Life

26. Mean Jeans – Party Line

27. The Menzingers – No Penance

28. Strung Out – Daggers

29. Good Riddance – Our Great Divide

30. All Out War – Judas Always Crawls

31. Through The Roots – Not This Time

32. Iya Terra – Wash Away

33. KBong – Jam By The Fire

34. Skip Marley – Enemy

35. Toots & The Maytals – Man Of The World

36. Protoje – It Nuh Safe

37. 311 – What The?!

38. Fitz and The Tantrums – Don’t Ever Let Em

39. WALK THE MOON – Eat Your Heart Out

40. Howard Jones – Take Us Higher

41. The Alarm- Time

42. Skids – Into The Valley – Acoustic

43. Blink-182 – Generational Divide

44. Prophets Of Rage – Made With Hate

45. Angry Youth Elite, The Bombpops – Say Anything – Skate-Aid Charity

46. Off With Their Heads – Disappear

47. The Magnetics – Love Song in Reverse

48. The Jet Reds, Neville Staple – The Real Thing

49. The Bluebeaters, Willie Peyote – Ancora un giorno (feat. Willie Peyote)

50. Stop the Presses – Wasted Youth

51. Overweight – That’s Why They Lie

52. The Aggrolites – Why You Rat

53. ORESKABAND – á™_Ç≠_∆Å©∆ÅÛ∆__∆ÅÛ

54. Damian Marley- Reach Home Safe

55. Max Romeo – Say Yes

56. Barrington Levy, Shaggy, Capleton – Pretty in Pink