ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (June 2019)
Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 28th, 2019
It’s time for a new New Music playlist, this time it’s for June 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles & music from Stick Figure, Iration, Keane, Liam Gallagher, Pepper, Mean Jeans, Toots & The Maytals, Stop the Presses, Strung Out, and The Walker Roaders. You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in June and previous months.
Playlist:
1. Stick Figure, Citizen Cope – Summertime (feat. Citizen Cope)
2. Iration – Chill Out
3. Dirty Heads – Super Moon
4. The Movement – Orange Sky
5. Keane – The Way I Feel
6. Liam Gallagher – Shockwave
7. Two Door Cinema Club – Once
8. Kaiser Chiefs – People Know How To Love One Another
9. The Kooks – So Good Looking
10. Collective Soul – Over Me
11. The Walker Roaders – Will You Go Lassie Go
12. Larry and His Flask – Long Way To Go
13. Jesse Malin, Billie Joe Armstrong – Strangers & Thieves
14. Bruce Springsteen – Tucson Train
15. Mat Kearney – All I Have
16. Mayer Hawthorne – The Game
17. The Family Daptone – Hey Brother (Do Unto Others)
18. Pepper – Candy
19. Fluid Foundation, Marlon Asher, Slightly Stoopid – Made in California (feat. Slightly Stoopid & Marlon Asher)
20. Sublime With Rome, Eddie Zuko – One Day At A Time
21. Signal Fire, The Elovaters – Too Late
22. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Perfidia
23. Fruit Bats – A Lingering Love
24. Griffin House – 15 Minutes of Fame
25. Joey Cape – The Love of My Life
26. Mean Jeans – Party Line
27. The Menzingers – No Penance
28. Strung Out – Daggers
29. Good Riddance – Our Great Divide
30. All Out War – Judas Always Crawls
31. Through The Roots – Not This Time
32. Iya Terra – Wash Away
33. KBong – Jam By The Fire
34. Skip Marley – Enemy
35. Toots & The Maytals – Man Of The World
36. Protoje – It Nuh Safe
37. 311 – What The?!
38. Fitz and The Tantrums – Don’t Ever Let Em
39. WALK THE MOON – Eat Your Heart Out
40. Howard Jones – Take Us Higher
41. The Alarm- Time
42. Skids – Into The Valley – Acoustic
43. Blink-182 – Generational Divide
44. Prophets Of Rage – Made With Hate
45. Angry Youth Elite, The Bombpops – Say Anything – Skate-Aid Charity
46. Off With Their Heads – Disappear
47. The Magnetics – Love Song in Reverse
48. The Jet Reds, Neville Staple – The Real Thing
49. The Bluebeaters, Willie Peyote – Ancora un giorno (feat. Willie Peyote)
50. Stop the Presses – Wasted Youth
51. Overweight – That’s Why They Lie
52. The Aggrolites – Why You Rat
53. ORESKABAND – á™_Ç≠_∆Å©∆ÅÛ∆__∆ÅÛ
54. Damian Marley- Reach Home Safe
55. Max Romeo – Say Yes
56. Barrington Levy, Shaggy, Capleton – Pretty in Pink