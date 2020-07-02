ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (June 2020)

June is over and I missed posting this by 2 days. Did anyone notice or care? Oh well, here’s my ReadJunk New Music Playlist for the month of June. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast.



The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Rude Boy George, The Players Band, NOFX, Frank Turner, Michael Franti, Caro Emerald, Mad Caddies, Magnetics, Iration, Bumpin Uglies and many more!

You can listen to other playlists on Spotify here.