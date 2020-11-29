ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2020)
Playlists | By Bryan ReadJunk on Nov 29th, 2020
November is just about over and that means it’s time for a ReadJunk New Music playlist! The playlist for November 2020 features new singles and unreleased music from Mustard Plug, Less Than Jake, Something To Do, Bite Me Bambi, Chris Trapper, Mat Kearney, Steve Earle, Dropkick Murphys, The Rumjacks, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Hatebreed, Signal Fire, Dirty Heads, Radkey, Foo Fighters, Robbie Williams, 5 Billion In Diamonds, Doghouse Rose, Face To Face and more! Enjoy!
Playlist:
1. Mustard Plug, Tonia from the Lippies – Unite and Fight
2. Less Than Jake – Anytime and Anywhere
3. Something To Do – I Wish the Best for You
4. Bite Me Bambi – Carried Away
5. Half Past Two – Shine
6. Mad Caddies – Strange Days
7. Chris Trapper – Cathedral Bells
8. Mat Kearney – Can’t Look Back
9. Steve Earle – Harlem River Blues
10. William Elliott Whitmore – Black Iowa Dirt
11. The Avett Brothers – This Land Is Your Land
12. Trapper Schoepp – Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man)
13. The Menzingers – Strain Your Memory – From Exile
14. The Bouncing Souls – Late Bloomer
15. Dropkick Murphys – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
16. The Rumjacks – Sainted Millions
17. The Pogues – If I Should Fall From Grace With God – The Janice Long Show, November 1986, Live
18. Levellers – Albion & Phoenix
19. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – Police on My Back
20. Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
21. 5 Billion In Diamonds – Into Your Symphony
22. The Vibrators, Chris Spedding – Mars Casino
23. Record Thieves – Work It Out
24. Anti-Flag, DE’WAYNE, Marcia Richards, Jálise Della Gary, Tom Morello – A Dying Plea Vol. 1
25. Babylon Circus, Barry Moore – State of Emergency
26. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Castle in the Sky
27. Buju Banton – Not An Easy Road – Remix
28. Dirty Heads – For What It’s Worth – Acoustic
29. Luciano, Addis Records – State of Emergency
30. Through The Roots, Jesse Royal – My Girl
31. Marcia Griffiths – Black Tears
32. Onze:20, SOJA – Se For Pra Ser (Let’s Be Happy)
33. Stop the Presses – Dub the Presses
34. Kill Lincoln – David Duke Is Running for President
35. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Fresh Start – Acoustic
36. Doghouse Rose – Last Time
37. Morrissey, David Bowie – Cosmic Dancer – Live
38. The Tibbs – Another Shot Fired
39. Robbie Williams – Can’t Stop Christmas
40. Alice Cooper – Rock & Roll
41. Hatebreed – Cling to Life
42. Machine Head – My Hands Are Empty
43. Metallica, San Francisco Symphony – Wherever I May Roam
44. The Network – Ivankkka Is A Nazi
45. Radkey – Seize
46. The Queers – Nightmare to Deal With
47. The Myrrhderers – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
48. Descendents – On You
49. Face To Face – Wasted Life
50. WANK – Remington
51. LOVEBREAKERS – Family Man
52. The Moore Family Band, Jeff Rosenstock – Yelling out of Tune
53. Peter Bjorn and John – Season Of Defiance
54. Liam Gallagher – All You’re Dreaming Of
55. Blossoms – It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter
56. Matthew Sweet – At A Loss
57. Ricky – Escape Artist
58. Henry Nowhere – Something Changed
59. We Are Scientists – Fault Lines
60. Nick Piunti, The Complicated Men – Christmas Morning
61. Kabaka Pyramid – Trample Dem
62. Chainska Brassika – Simple Things – Live @ BBC Maida Vale
63. BAD OPERATION – Kinda Together
64. [spunge] – Just Sayings
65. Skatune Network, insaneintherainmusic, Max Boiko, Patrick Bartley – Spider dance
66. Steady Rockers – Come on Feel the Noize
67. King Kong 4 – Breaking My Heart Again
68. Bumpin Uglies – Underinsured
69. The Expendables – Light Up Them Trees (It’s Christmas)
70. Shady Street Allstars – Greed
71. Left Alone – The Darkness
72. We Are The Union – I’m Working Retail for Christmas
73. The Inevitables – Mr. Bored to Death
74. Girls Go Ska – Quédate
75. Go Jimmy Go – Guenon
76. Night Owls, Jamie Allensworth – Groovin’
77. Signal Fire – Be the Change
78. Mighty Diamonds, Alozade, Top Secret Music – Thief a Man
79. Toots & The Maytals – Stand Accused
80. The Expanders – Love is Gonna Let Me Down
81. The Black Seeds – Raised with Love
82. Iration – Learn from Me
83. Beans on Toast – The Family Tree
84. The Celtic Social Club – I’m Free – Radio Edit
85. Sharon Shannon, Linton Kwesi Johnson – Off to Californee (Mursheen Durkin Revisited)
86. The Alternate Routes – Holiday Time