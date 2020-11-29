ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2020)

November is just about over and that means it’s time for a ReadJunk New Music playlist! The playlist for November 2020 features new singles and unreleased music from Mustard Plug, Less Than Jake, Something To Do, Bite Me Bambi, Chris Trapper, Mat Kearney, Steve Earle, Dropkick Murphys, The Rumjacks, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Hatebreed, Signal Fire, Dirty Heads, Radkey, Foo Fighters, Robbie Williams, 5 Billion In Diamonds, Doghouse Rose, Face To Face and more! Enjoy!

Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!



Playlist:

1. Mustard Plug, Tonia from the Lippies – Unite and Fight

2. Less Than Jake – Anytime and Anywhere

3. Something To Do – I Wish the Best for You

4. Bite Me Bambi – Carried Away

5. Half Past Two – Shine

6. Mad Caddies – Strange Days

7. Chris Trapper – Cathedral Bells

8. Mat Kearney – Can’t Look Back

9. Steve Earle – Harlem River Blues

10. William Elliott Whitmore – Black Iowa Dirt

11. The Avett Brothers – This Land Is Your Land

12. Trapper Schoepp – Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man)

13. The Menzingers – Strain Your Memory – From Exile

14. The Bouncing Souls – Late Bloomer

15. Dropkick Murphys – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

16. The Rumjacks – Sainted Millions

17. The Pogues – If I Should Fall From Grace With God – The Janice Long Show, November 1986, Live

18. Levellers – Albion & Phoenix

19. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – Police on My Back

20. Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

21. 5 Billion In Diamonds – Into Your Symphony

22. The Vibrators, Chris Spedding – Mars Casino

23. Record Thieves – Work It Out

24. Anti-Flag, DE’WAYNE, Marcia Richards, Jálise Della Gary, Tom Morello – A Dying Plea Vol. 1

25. Babylon Circus, Barry Moore – State of Emergency

26. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Castle in the Sky

27. Buju Banton – Not An Easy Road – Remix

28. Dirty Heads – For What It’s Worth – Acoustic

29. Luciano, Addis Records – State of Emergency

30. Through The Roots, Jesse Royal – My Girl

31. Marcia Griffiths – Black Tears

32. Onze:20, SOJA – Se For Pra Ser (Let’s Be Happy)

33. Stop the Presses – Dub the Presses

34. Kill Lincoln – David Duke Is Running for President

35. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Fresh Start – Acoustic

36. Doghouse Rose – Last Time

37. Morrissey, David Bowie – Cosmic Dancer – Live

38. The Tibbs – Another Shot Fired

39. Robbie Williams – Can’t Stop Christmas

40. Alice Cooper – Rock & Roll

41. Hatebreed – Cling to Life

42. Machine Head – My Hands Are Empty

43. Metallica, San Francisco Symphony – Wherever I May Roam

44. The Network – Ivankkka Is A Nazi

45. Radkey – Seize

46. The Queers – Nightmare to Deal With

47. The Myrrhderers – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

48. Descendents – On You

49. Face To Face – Wasted Life

50. WANK – Remington

51. LOVEBREAKERS – Family Man

52. The Moore Family Band, Jeff Rosenstock – Yelling out of Tune

53. Peter Bjorn and John – Season Of Defiance

54. Liam Gallagher – All You’re Dreaming Of

55. Blossoms – It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter

56. Matthew Sweet – At A Loss

57. Ricky – Escape Artist

58. Henry Nowhere – Something Changed

59. We Are Scientists – Fault Lines

60. Nick Piunti, The Complicated Men – Christmas Morning

61. Kabaka Pyramid – Trample Dem

62. Chainska Brassika – Simple Things – Live @ BBC Maida Vale

63. BAD OPERATION – Kinda Together

64. [spunge] – Just Sayings

65. Skatune Network, insaneintherainmusic, Max Boiko, Patrick Bartley – Spider dance

66. Steady Rockers – Come on Feel the Noize

67. King Kong 4 – Breaking My Heart Again

68. Bumpin Uglies – Underinsured

69. The Expendables – Light Up Them Trees (It’s Christmas)

70. Shady Street Allstars – Greed

71. Left Alone – The Darkness

72. We Are The Union – I’m Working Retail for Christmas

73. The Inevitables – Mr. Bored to Death

74. Girls Go Ska – Quédate

75. Go Jimmy Go – Guenon

76. Night Owls, Jamie Allensworth – Groovin’

77. Signal Fire – Be the Change

78. Mighty Diamonds, Alozade, Top Secret Music – Thief a Man

79. Toots & The Maytals – Stand Accused

80. The Expanders – Love is Gonna Let Me Down

81. The Black Seeds – Raised with Love

82. Iration – Learn from Me

83. Beans on Toast – The Family Tree

84. The Celtic Social Club – I’m Free – Radio Edit

85. Sharon Shannon, Linton Kwesi Johnson – Off to Californee (Mursheen Durkin Revisited)

86. The Alternate Routes – Holiday Time