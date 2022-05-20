Prime Video Premieres The Terminal List Trailer Starring Chris Pratt

Image provided by PR / Prime Video

Prime Video premiered a trailer for the series The Terminal List, which will star Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, and others. All eight episodes, executive produced by Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, and David DiGilio, will premiere on July 1 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.



I never heard of this book or the series but it looks interesting enough that I will check it out. At first I thought it was a movie, but kind of happy it’s a TV series instead. The poster for the show was also released but not going to show it since i’m Chris Pratt won’t like it. I seriously thought it was pre-Guardians Chris Pratt if you know what I mean.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.