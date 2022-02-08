Sgt. Scag Premieres New Music Video For Phil Ochs’s “One More Parade”

CT Ska band Sgt. Scag are back with a new single, a cover of Phil Ochs’s “One More Parade.” The band contributed to the tenth album in The Specialized Project’s tribute series. ‘VIVA! The Freedom Songs’ contains 70 songs recorded by bands across the globe spanning over 100 years of music history. The video was produced by saxophone player Mike DeMatteo’s production company, and it’s done in the style of a lyric video.



Steve from Sgt. Scag commented about the new cover:

“Picking cover songs for our set is impossible, so we generally just don’t do it. Asked to contribute to the Specialized Project’s good work we entered into weeks of debate as to what song we might pick. Paul from The Specialized Project helped us narrow down the choice, and we are excited to share what damage we did to Phil Ochs’ song.”

The Specialized Project acts as a fundraising portal for many charitable causes and projects. Since 2011 their core benefactor has been The Teenage Cancer Trust but they also support a range of initiatives that support people in the areas of terminal illness and mental health. ‘VIVA! The Freedom Songs’ exemplifies the connection between music and politics, particularly political expression in song.

