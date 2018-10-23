The Menzingers Release New Song and Music Video For “The Freaks”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 23rd, 2018
The Menzingers have released a new song called “The Freaks.” The Halloween-themed video for “The Freaks” also premiered today, which you can watch below.
This Thursday in Tampa, Florida, The Menzingers will embark on a national headlining tour. With the band also playing THE FEST in Gainesville on Friday, the tour features Tiny Moving Parts and Daddy Issues as support.
Tour dates for The Menzingers:
Oct 25 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum (Pre-FEST show)
Oct 26 Gainesville, FL (FEST)
Oct 27 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Oct 28 Nashville, TN – Basement East
Oct 30 Dallas, TX – Trees
Oct 31 Austin, TX – Mohawk
Nov 02 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Nov 03 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
Nov 04 San Diego, CA – The Music Box
Nov 05 San Francisco, CA – Slims
Nov 07 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
Nov 08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne
Nov 10 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
Nov 13 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Nov 14 Chicago, IL – Concord
Nov 16 Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
Nov 17 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Theatre
Nov 18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls
Nov 20 Washington, DC – Black Cat
Nov 23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Nov 24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Nov 25 Boston, MA – House of Blues