The Menzingers Release New Song and Music Video For “The Freaks”

The Menzingers have released a new song called “The Freaks.” The Halloween-themed video for “The Freaks” also premiered today, which you can watch below.



This Thursday in Tampa, Florida, The Menzingers will embark on a national headlining tour. With the band also playing THE FEST in Gainesville on Friday, the tour features Tiny Moving Parts and Daddy Issues as support.

Tour dates for The Menzingers:

Oct 25 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum (Pre-FEST show)

Oct 26 Gainesville, FL (FEST)

Oct 27 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Oct 28 Nashville, TN – Basement East

Oct 30 Dallas, TX – Trees

Oct 31 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Nov 02 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Nov 03 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

Nov 04 San Diego, CA – The Music Box

Nov 05 San Francisco, CA – Slims

Nov 07 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Nov 08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne

Nov 10 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Nov 13 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Nov 14 Chicago, IL – Concord

Nov 16 Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

Nov 17 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Theatre

Nov 18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls

Nov 20 Washington, DC – Black Cat

Nov 23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Nov 24 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Nov 25 Boston, MA – House of Blues