The Planet Smashers Premiere New Music Video “Break My Neck”

The Planet Smashers have a kick ass new album out called Too Much Information, we reviewed it and we also talked with Matt from the band too on the podcast.



They have a new music video for the song “Break My Neck,” which takes place in a bowling alley and features a bunch of bands like Gutter Demons, K-man and The 45s, Morgan, Lost Love, Les Happycuriens and the Ball Busters. Like with all Smashers videos, it’s a fun one!