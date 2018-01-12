Watch The Music Video For Dan P & the Bricks’ “Only Words”

Dan P & The Pricks have a brand new album coming out called When We Were Fearless on February 16th. The album will be released on Asian Man Records and the band features members of Mu330, Slow Gherkin, and other bands. At least the last time I checked. Watch the music video for “Only Words” where it’s Dan drawing up the band in a time lapse video. Very cool!



After that, watch my video of the band when they played Cake Stomp a few years ago: