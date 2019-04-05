Watch The Music Video for “Streets of Woodlawn” by The Narrowbacks

NY Celtic rock band The Narrowbacks are working on new music and have debut their new single “Streets of Woodlawn” on CBS This Morning on St Paddy’s Day. Now ,they have released a music video for it as well. You can also stream or buy the single on iTunes, Spotify and other places.



Tour Dates:

JUN 15

Irish Music Festival

Rockland GAA

Orangeburg, NY

AUG 16

Gavinstock 2019

Gavins Irish Country Inn

Cornwallville, NY

SEP 20

Irish Weekend – FLIP FLOPZ

SEP 21

Ohio Celtic Festival