Watch The Music Video for “Streets of Woodlawn” by The Narrowbacks
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 5th, 2019
NY Celtic rock band The Narrowbacks are working on new music and have debut their new single “Streets of Woodlawn” on CBS This Morning on St Paddy’s Day. Now ,they have released a music video for it as well. You can also stream or buy the single on iTunes, Spotify and other places.
Tour Dates:
JUN 15
Irish Music Festival
Rockland GAA
Orangeburg, NY
AUG 16
Gavinstock 2019
Gavins Irish Country Inn
Cornwallville, NY
SEP 20
Irish Weekend – FLIP FLOPZ
SEP 21
Ohio Celtic Festival