Watch Video For Billy Bragg’s “Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained”
Media | Aug 6th, 2021
Billy Bragg is releasing a new album called The Million Things That Never Happened on October 8th 2021. He released one single “I Will Be your Shield” already and this is the latest one from his new album. You can stream the song “Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained” on those platforms or watch the video on YouTube or below.
Pre-order the album, stream the single, and get tickets for Billy’s September streamed concert at https://BBragg.lnk.to/TMTTNH
Billy Bragg talked about the new single:
“I like my albums to finish with a stomper. My son Jack helped me out with this one. That’s him playing electric guitar in the video. He’s a pretty good songwriter himself, and when I played him what I had, he said it’s good but it needs some work. I said well you go and do it then. So he came back and he’d added a middle section and, you know what, he was right. I was really pleased. People have asked if there might be a ‘father and son’ album down the tracks. All I will say is you never know what the future might bring. ‘Ten Mysterious Photos…’ is about life online, both good and bad. I try not to get sucked down too many wormholes, but it can happen”