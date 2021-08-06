Watch Video For Billy Bragg’s “Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained”

Billy Bragg is releasing a new album called The Million Things That Never Happened on October 8th 2021. He released one single “I Will Be your Shield” already and this is the latest one from his new album. You can stream the song “Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained” on those platforms or watch the video on YouTube or below.



Pre-order the album, stream the single, and get tickets for Billy’s September streamed concert at https://BBragg.lnk.to/TMTTNH

Billy Bragg talked about the new single: