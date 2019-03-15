James Gunn Re-Hired To Direct & Write Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!!!

According to Deadline, James Gunn has been RE-HIRED to direct and write Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after being fired last year from old tweets. I’m pretty shocked but at the same time, it seemed like Disney was just letting some time pass and letting the smoke clear before re-looking at the situation. This is great news and glad Disney/Marvel is giving Gunn a second chance.



It’s bit complicated now that he’s directing and writing Suicide Squad reboot but I guess he’ll circle back around on this when he’s done with that? Either way I’m excited he’s back since the Gaurdian movies are some of my favorite in the MCU, not to mention James Gunn has an insane talent when it comes to picking the right music for his movies too.

Deadline:

The decision to rehire Gunn –he was fired last July by Disney after alt-right journalists made public a fusillade of decade old social media missives that made light of pedophilia and rape — was one that was mulled and actually made months ago, following conversations with Disney studio leadership and the team at Marvel Studios. Why the change of heart? After the firing, Walt Disney Studios president Alan Horn met with Gunn on multiple occasions to discuss the situation. Persuaded by Gunn’s public apology and his handling of the situation after, Horn decided to reverse course and reinstate Gunn.

James Gunn has come out of social media silence and updated everyone: