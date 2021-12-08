Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Headline Tour

Alice Cooper continues to add more tour dates for 2022, including a bunch in Spring 2022. After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted Fall 2021 tour, Cooper recently announced a run of January and February dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14. Cooper has confirmed a slate of new Spring 2022 dates, kicking off on March 18th in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23rd in California. He’ll also be playing New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ on March 22nd as well.



You can get tickets at Alice Cooper’s website.

Alice’s universally acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories is available via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

1/27 — Windsor, ON —The Colosseum At Caesar’s

1/28 — Cincinnati, OH — ICON Music Center

1/29 —Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater

1/31 —Wabash, IN — Honeywell Center

2/3 — Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre

2/4 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

2/5 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

2/7 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/8 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live

2/9-2/14 — At Sea — Monsters of Rock Cruise

WITH SPECIAL GUEST BUCKCHERRY:

3/18 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*

3/19 — Hanover, MD — The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

3/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Hall

3/22 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

3/23 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

3/25 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre

3/26 — Toronto, ON — Meridian Hall

3/27 — Peterborough, ON — Memorial Centre

3/29 — South Bend, IN — Morris Performing Arts Center

3/30 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre

3/31 — Appleton, WI — Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

4/2 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

4/3 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion

4/4 — Ralston, NE — Ralston Arena

4/6 — Bismarck, ND — Bismarck Event Center

4/7 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center

4/9 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

4/10 — Moose Jaw, SK — Mosaic Place

4/12 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Jubilee Auditorium

4/14 — Calgary, AB — Winsport Arena

4/15 — Penticton, BC — South Okanagan Events Center

4/16 — Abbotsford, BC — Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre

4/19 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/20 — Seattle, WA — McCaw Hall

*Buckcherry not appearing

WITH ACE FREHLEY:

4/22 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort

4/23 — Paso Robles, CA — Vina Robles Amphitheatre