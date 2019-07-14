ReadJunk Playlists – Happy Birthday Dad 2019

Today would have been my Dad’s 69th birthday so in his honor, I made another playlist of music I remember him listening to. There’s a lot of classic rock, rock and roll, oldies, and some ska in there too. Happy Birthday Dad, I miss you so much!



Playlist:

1. Queen – Radio Ga Ga

2. Black Sabbath – Paranoid

3. Genesis – A Trick of the Tail

4. Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride

5. The Beatles – Love Me Do

6. Peter Gabriel – Big Time

7. Bob Dylan – Like a Rolling Stone

8. The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black

9. The Young Rascals – Good Lovin’

10. The Turtles- Elenore

11. The Isley Brothers – Shout, Pts. 1 & 2

12. The Byrds – Wasn’t Born To Follow

13. Simon & Garfunkel – The Sounds of Silence

14. The Band – The Weight

15. The Lovin’ Spoonful – You Didn’t Have To Be So Nice

16. Sam Cooke – (What A) Wonderful World

17. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up

18. The Toasters – 2-Tone Army

19. Pilfers – Jolly Jolly Jolly

20. Edna’s Goldfish – I’m Your Density

21. The Pietasters – Girl Take It Easy

22. Skankin’ Pickle – Ties That Bind

23. Less Than Jake – Happyman

24. Mustard Plug – Thigh High Nylons

25. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Hope I Never Lose My Wallet

26. The Specials – Running Away

27. Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion

28. Jethro Tull – Cross-Eyed Mary

29. Alice Cooper – No More Mr. Nice Guy

30. Ozzy Osbourne – No More Tears

31. Rush – Limelight

32. Bruce Hornsby & The Range – The Way It Is

33. The Zombies – Time of the Season

34. Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Here Comes My Baby

35. Arlo Guthrie – The City of New Orleans

36. George Harrison – What Is Life

37. Jimmy Buffett – Fins

38. Traveling Wilburys – End Of The Line

39. The Animals – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

40. Cream – Sunshine Of Your Love

41. The Doors – L.A. Woman

42. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Teach Your Children

43. David Bowie – Space Oddity

44. Joe Cocker – Feelin’ Alright

45. The Spencer Davis Group – Gimme Some Lovin’

46. Harry Chapin – Cat’s in the Cradle

47. Kenny Rankin – One More Goodbye, One More Hello

48. Richie Havens – Here Comes The Sun

After you listen to this one, you can listen to last year’s Playlist here.