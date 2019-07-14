ReadJunk Playlists – Happy Birthday Dad 2019
Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 14th, 2019
Today would have been my Dad’s 69th birthday so in his honor, I made another playlist of music I remember him listening to. There’s a lot of classic rock, rock and roll, oldies, and some ska in there too. Happy Birthday Dad, I miss you so much!
Playlist:
1. Queen – Radio Ga Ga
2. Black Sabbath – Paranoid
3. Genesis – A Trick of the Tail
4. Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride
5. The Beatles – Love Me Do
6. Peter Gabriel – Big Time
7. Bob Dylan – Like a Rolling Stone
8. The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black
9. The Young Rascals – Good Lovin’
10. The Turtles- Elenore
11. The Isley Brothers – Shout, Pts. 1 & 2
12. The Byrds – Wasn’t Born To Follow
13. Simon & Garfunkel – The Sounds of Silence
14. The Band – The Weight
15. The Lovin’ Spoonful – You Didn’t Have To Be So Nice
16. Sam Cooke – (What A) Wonderful World
17. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up
18. The Toasters – 2-Tone Army
19. Pilfers – Jolly Jolly Jolly
20. Edna’s Goldfish – I’m Your Density
21. The Pietasters – Girl Take It Easy
22. Skankin’ Pickle – Ties That Bind
23. Less Than Jake – Happyman
24. Mustard Plug – Thigh High Nylons
25. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Hope I Never Lose My Wallet
26. The Specials – Running Away
27. Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion
28. Jethro Tull – Cross-Eyed Mary
29. Alice Cooper – No More Mr. Nice Guy
30. Ozzy Osbourne – No More Tears
31. Rush – Limelight
32. Bruce Hornsby & The Range – The Way It Is
33. The Zombies – Time of the Season
34. Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Here Comes My Baby
35. Arlo Guthrie – The City of New Orleans
36. George Harrison – What Is Life
37. Jimmy Buffett – Fins
38. Traveling Wilburys – End Of The Line
39. The Animals – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
40. Cream – Sunshine Of Your Love
41. The Doors – L.A. Woman
42. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Teach Your Children
43. David Bowie – Space Oddity
44. Joe Cocker – Feelin’ Alright
45. The Spencer Davis Group – Gimme Some Lovin’
46. Harry Chapin – Cat’s in the Cradle
47. Kenny Rankin – One More Goodbye, One More Hello
48. Richie Havens – Here Comes The Sun
After you listen to this one, you can listen to last year’s Playlist here.