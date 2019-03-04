Alice Cooper Announces Summer 2019 Tour Dates With Halestorm

Alice Cooper has announced tour dates for Summer 2019 with Halestorm including stops at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY on August 8th and in Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center.



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 7 at 10 PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit here. Fan club and VIP presales will be available Tuesday, March 5 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, March 7 at 10 PM local time. Visit here or here for more for more information.

Alice Cooper said:

“We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show.”

Lizzy Hale said:

“We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock ‘n’ Roll…Alice Cooper,” “Alice is our A in the ABC’s of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”

Alice Cooper and Halestorm 2019 Tour Dates:

July 17 — Allentown, PA—PPL Center

July 19 — Pittsburgh, PA—KeyBank Pavilion

July 20 — Detroit, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 21 — Chicago, IL—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 — Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

July 25 — St Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 26 — Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre

July 28 — Oklahoma City, OK—Zoo Amphitheatre*

July 29 — Cedar Park, TX—H-E-B Center*

July 31 — Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 01 — Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 04 — Nashville, TN—The Opry House*

August 07 — Canandaigua, NY—Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

August 08 — Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 10 — Portland, ME—Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

August 11 — Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 13 — Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

August 15 — Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 — Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion

*Not a Live Nation date