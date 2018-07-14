ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 11 (For Dad)

It’s time for a bonus episode of the ReadJunk Podcast. This episode is dedicated to my late Dad, who would have turned 68 today. He passed away 3 years ago from pancreatic cancer and a day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about him. I wanted to celebrate my Dad’s life with all the music he liked to listen to and also tell some stories about him as well.



He listened to a lot of classic rock and oldies, but he also was big into ska when my brother and I got into it as well. So this podcast is mainly that, mixed in with a few other things. I hope you listen and enjoy the music my Dad liked on his birthday.

Playlist:

Genesis – Abacab Peter Gabriel – Solsbury Hill Queen – You’re My Best Friend David Bowie – Heroes Doobie Brothers – What a Fool Believes Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train (live) Alice Cooper – Hello Hooray Steppenwolf – Born to be Wild Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Woodstock Jethro Tull – Hymn 43 Richie Havens – Freedom John Lennon – Instant Karma (We All Shine On) The Rascals – Good Lovin’ Arlo Guthrie – Coming Into Los Angeles Cheech & Chong – Earache My Eye The Kinks – Destroyer Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues Cat Stevens – Father & Son Rush – Tom Sawyer America – Horse With No Name The Traveling Wilburys – Handle With Care Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me By Science Pilfers – Show No Fear The Toasters – Don’t Let The Bastards Grind You Down Skankin’ Pickle – Gas In My Car The Skoidats – Oi when the rain come Mephiskapheles – Saba Bob Marley – Jamming Zac Brown Band – Where The Boat Leaves From Jimmy Buffett – Volcano

