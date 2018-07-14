ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 11 (For Dad)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 14th, 2018
It’s time for a bonus episode of the ReadJunk Podcast. This episode is dedicated to my late Dad, who would have turned 68 today. He passed away 3 years ago from pancreatic cancer and a day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about him. I wanted to celebrate my Dad’s life with all the music he liked to listen to and also tell some stories about him as well.
He listened to a lot of classic rock and oldies, but he also was big into ska when my brother and I got into it as well. So this podcast is mainly that, mixed in with a few other things. I hope you listen and enjoy the music my Dad liked on his birthday.
Playlist:
- Genesis – Abacab
- Peter Gabriel – Solsbury Hill
- Queen – You’re My Best Friend
- David Bowie – Heroes
- Doobie Brothers – What a Fool Believes
- Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train (live)
- Alice Cooper – Hello Hooray
- Steppenwolf – Born to be Wild
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Woodstock
- Jethro Tull – Hymn 43
- Richie Havens – Freedom
- John Lennon – Instant Karma (We All Shine On)
- The Rascals – Good Lovin’
- Arlo Guthrie – Coming Into Los Angeles
- Cheech & Chong – Earache My Eye
- The Kinks – Destroyer
- Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues
- Cat Stevens – Father & Son
- Rush – Tom Sawyer
- America – Horse With No Name
- The Traveling Wilburys – Handle With Care
- Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me By Science
- Pilfers – Show No Fear
- The Toasters – Don’t Let The Bastards Grind You Down
- Skankin’ Pickle – Gas In My Car
- The Skoidats – Oi when the rain come
- Mephiskapheles – Saba
- Bob Marley – Jamming
- Zac Brown Band – Where The Boat Leaves From
- Jimmy Buffett – Volcano
I’ll have 2 new episodes of the podcast next week as well so stay tuned for that!