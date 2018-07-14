ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 11 (For Dad)

It’s time for a bonus episode of the ReadJunk Podcast. This episode is dedicated to my late Dad, who would have turned 68 today. He passed away 3 years ago from pancreatic cancer and a day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about him. I wanted to celebrate my Dad’s life with all the music he liked to listen to and also tell some stories about him as well.

He listened to a lot of classic rock and oldies, but he also was big into ska when my brother and I got into it as well. So this podcast is mainly that, mixed in with a few other things. I hope you listen and enjoy the music my Dad liked on his birthday.

Playlist:

  1. Genesis – Abacab
  2. Peter Gabriel – Solsbury Hill
  3. Queen – You’re My Best Friend
  4. David Bowie – Heroes
  5. Doobie Brothers – What a Fool Believes
  6. Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train (live)
  7. Alice Cooper – Hello Hooray
  8. Steppenwolf – Born to be Wild
  9. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Woodstock
  10. Jethro Tull – Hymn 43
  11. Richie Havens – Freedom
  12. John Lennon – Instant Karma (We All Shine On)
  13. The Rascals – Good Lovin’
  14. Arlo Guthrie – Coming Into Los Angeles
  15. Cheech & Chong – Earache My Eye
  16. The Kinks – Destroyer
  17. Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues
  18. Cat Stevens – Father & Son
  19. Rush – Tom Sawyer
  20. America – Horse With No Name
  21. The Traveling Wilburys – Handle With Care
  22. Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me By Science
  23. Pilfers – Show No Fear
  24. The Toasters – Don’t Let The Bastards Grind You Down
  25. Skankin’ Pickle – Gas In My Car
  26. The Skoidats – Oi when the rain come
  27. Mephiskapheles – Saba
  28. Bob Marley – Jamming
  29. Zac Brown Band – Where The Boat Leaves From
  30. Jimmy Buffett – Volcano

I’ll have 2 new episodes of the podcast next week as well so stay tuned for that!

