Authority Zero Releasing New EP “The Back Nine” on April 30th

Well, we don’t have to wait too much longer for new music from Authority Zero. The band has announced they will be releasing a new EP called The Back Nine on April 30th. The new EP was produced by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth).



Frontman Jason Devore says:

“The Back Nine EP is a catalogue of five songs that exude heavy rhythm, melodies, and a strong and passionate lyrical content. They are songs directed toward right and wrong with intent to lift people up with hopes of a better future and mindset during our recent events and darker times.”

Pre-order bundles (including a limited edition golf set complete with custom Authority Zero golf ball and ‘The Back Nine’ tees) available here.

‘The Back Nine’ EP Track Listing:

1. Ollie Ollie Oxen Free

2. Fire Off Another

3. The Back Nine

4. Seas and Serpents

5. Have You Ever