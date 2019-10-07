Authority Zero To Celebrate 25 Year Anniversary with 2 Disc Set

Since I was away last week, time to play a bit of catch up. First thing, it was announced last week that Authority Zero will celebrate their 25th anniversary (damn already?) with a 2 disc set, companion book and headline tour.



Authority Zero celebrate their 25 year anniversary as a band, with the release of Live At The Rebel Lounge, a 24-track double LP consisting of the band’s greatest hits and fan favorites, recorded live last July at Phoenix’s The Rebel Lounge.

Accompanying the live album is Authority Zero: Twenty Five Years In The Pit a limited-run 136-page hardbound retrospective photo book, featuring over 250 images, which documents the band’s history over the last quarter-century.

Live At The Rebel Lounge and photo book pre-orders are available exclusively via Zia Records.

Frontman Jason Devores talked about the anniversary:

“It’s been twenty-five long and amazing years. Years filled with music, friendships both old and new, memories, chaos, passion, happiness, and pain. This album is a landmark in all of our history books and a celebration to all who have endured this journey along the way. Let the music play on long after we’re gone. Thank you all.”

Live At Rebel Lounge Tracklist:

1 A Passage In Time

2 Atom Bomb

3 Get It Right

4 21st Century Breakout

5 Liberateducation

6 12:34

7 Broadcasting To The Nations

8 When We Rule The World

9 Sirens

10 Big Bad World

11 Today We Heard The News

12 Bayside

13 Find Your Way

14 Lift One Up

15 Taking On The World

16 No Regrets

17 Brick In The Wave

18 One More Minute

19 Superbitch

20 Revolution

21 Over Seasons

22 Mesa Town

23 Courage

24 Sky’s The Limit

Additionally, the band will headline the ’25 Year Tour’ which kicks off on December 4. The trek culminates with a hometown show at Tempe’s Marquee Theater on December 28. No dates in NYC as of yet.

Upcoming shows:

(w/ Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup)

OCT 01 Tower Theatre- Oklahoma City, OK

OCT 02 Knuckleheads Saloon- Kansas City, MO

OCT 03 The Ready Room- St Louis, MO

OCT 04 Slowdown Main Room- Omaha, NE

OCT 05 Skyway Theater- Minneapolis, MN (w/ Sum 41, Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, The Amity Affliction, The Plot In You)

OCT 06 Majestic Theatre- Madison, WI

OCT 08 The Crofoot Ballroom- Pontiac, MI

OCT 09 The Athenaeum Theatre- Columbus, OH

OCT 10 Mr Smalls Theatre- Millvale, PA

OCT 11 House of Blues -Cleveland, OH

++++

OCT 12 HI-FI Indy- Indianapolis, IN

OCT 13 BHouse LIVE- Lombard, IL (Punk Rock Bazaar)

NOV 12 1904 Music Hall- Jacksonville, FL

++++

(w/ Pennywise, The Bronx)

NOV 13 Ferg’s Sport’s Bar & Grill- Glen Saint Mary, FL

NOV 14 Ace Cafe- Orlando, FL

NOV 15 Vinyl Music Hall- Pensacola, FL

NOV 16 House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

NOV 17 White Oak Music Hall- Houston, TX (Authority Zero only)

NOV 19 Granada Theater- Dallas, TX

NOV 20 Empire Control Room & Garage- Austin, TX (Authority Zero only)

NOV 21 RockHouse Bar and Grill- El Paso, TX (Authority Zero only)

NOV 22 Launchpad- Albuquerque, NM (Authority Zero only)

++++

Authority Zero ’25 Year Tour’ (Headline)

DEC 04 The Rock- Tucson, AZ

DEC 05 Slidebar- Fullerton, CA

DEC 06 The Concert Lounge- Riverside, CA

DEC 07 Brick By Brick- San Diego, CA

DEC 12 Temblor Brew- Bakersfield, CA

DEC 13 Shea’s- Reno, NV

DEC 14 Holy Diver- Sacramento, CA

DEC 15 924 Gilman- Berkeley, CA

DEC 17 Bossanova Ballroom – Portland, OR

DEC 18 El Corazon (Funhouse)- Seattle, WA

DEC 19 Shredder- Boise, ID

DEC 20 Soundwell- Salt Lake City, UT

DEC 21 Backstage Bar & Billiards- Las Vegas, NV

DEC 28 Marquee Theater- Tempe, AZ