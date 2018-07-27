Backyard Superheroes Announce New Album For September

NJ Ska band Backyard Superheroes have announced their new album and it will be called Never Give Up, Never Surrender. How Galaxy Quest of them. There will be 13 tracks on the album and will be out September 29th!



Pre-order is now available here. There’s a pre-order bundle available and you can get advanced digital copy of the album (one week in advance), physical copy of the album, signed by the band and an exclusive shirt only available through the pre-order bundle.

Besides the new album, they have 2 big shows coming up.

On September 29th, their release date, there’s going to be a East Coast Skamic Con fest:

Performances by:

Backyard Superheroes (album release show ya’ll!!)

No Such Noise

King Django

Joker’s Republic

P-Funk North

The Upfux

Behind Deadlines

The Schwam

Molly Rhythm

Nerd Surge

The Penniless Loafers

Disposable

The Nameless

Ill Rendition

Backyard Superheroes and The Brighton Bar

In association with Legends Entertainment, CITIZEN ORIGINAL, What Do You Know About Ska Punk?, and Pocket Entertainment

East Coast SkaMic Con: Based On A True Story

The Brighton Bar

121 Brighton Ave Long Branch, NJ

Doors at 2pm

ALL AGES, 21+ WITH ID TO DRINK

Tickets $15

More info can be found here.

Then on October 13th, they will be playing with The Toasters and Maid of Ace in Asbury Park at the Asbury Park Brewery.