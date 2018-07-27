Backyard Superheroes Announce New Album For September
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 27th, 2018
NJ Ska band Backyard Superheroes have announced their new album and it will be called Never Give Up, Never Surrender. How Galaxy Quest of them. There will be 13 tracks on the album and will be out September 29th!
Pre-order is now available here. There’s a pre-order bundle available and you can get advanced digital copy of the album (one week in advance), physical copy of the album, signed by the band and an exclusive shirt only available through the pre-order bundle.
Besides the new album, they have 2 big shows coming up.
On September 29th, their release date, there’s going to be a East Coast Skamic Con fest:
Performances by:
Backyard Superheroes (album release show ya’ll!!)
No Such Noise
King Django
Joker’s Republic
P-Funk North
The Upfux
Behind Deadlines
The Schwam
Molly Rhythm
Nerd Surge
The Penniless Loafers
Disposable
The Nameless
Ill Rendition
Backyard Superheroes and The Brighton Bar
In association with Legends Entertainment, CITIZEN ORIGINAL, What Do You Know About Ska Punk?, and Pocket Entertainment
East Coast SkaMic Con: Based On A True Story
The Brighton Bar
121 Brighton Ave Long Branch, NJ
Doors at 2pm
ALL AGES, 21+ WITH ID TO DRINK
Tickets $15
More info can be found here.
Then on October 13th, they will be playing with The Toasters and Maid of Ace in Asbury Park at the Asbury Park Brewery.