Canadian Punk Band Belvedere Announce First West Coast US Dates In Over 20 Years!
Music News | Nov 1st, 2023
Calgary punk band Belvedere are heading south for March, maybe to avoid the endless snow in Alberta? They are playing shows on the U.S. west coast this Spring, for the first time in 20+ years! The trek runs March 4-17 starting in Fort Collins, Colorado at Surfside 7 and ending in Bozeman, Montana at Gallatin Labor Temple on March 17th.
Tour Dates:
March 4 – Fort Collins, CO @ Sufside 7
March 5 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
March 7 – Tempe, AZ @ Yucca Taproom
March 8 – Oceanside, CA @ Pour House Oceanside
March 9 – Torrance, CA @ The End
March 10 – Murrieta, CA @ Solaris Brewing Co
March 11 – Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate Shop, CA
March 12 – Crockett, CA @ Toot’s Tavern
March 13 – Nevada City, CA @ Ribald Brewing
March 15 – Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon
March 16 – Wenatchee, WA @ Wally’s House Of Blues
March 17 – Bozeman, MT @ Gallatin Labor Temple