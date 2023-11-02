Canadian Punk Band Belvedere Announce First West Coast US Dates In Over 20 Years!

Image used with permission for news purposes

Calgary punk band Belvedere are heading south for March, maybe to avoid the endless snow in Alberta? They are playing shows on the U.S. west coast this Spring, for the first time in 20+ years! The trek runs March 4-17 starting in Fort Collins, Colorado at Surfside 7 and ending in Bozeman, Montana at Gallatin Labor Temple on March 17th.



Tour Dates:

March 4 – Fort Collins, CO @ Sufside 7

March 5 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

March 7 – Tempe, AZ @ Yucca Taproom

March 8 – Oceanside, CA @ Pour House Oceanside

March 9 – Torrance, CA @ The End

March 10 – Murrieta, CA @ Solaris Brewing Co

March 11 – Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate Shop, CA

March 12 – Crockett, CA @ Toot’s Tavern

March 13 – Nevada City, CA @ Ribald Brewing

March 15 – Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon

March 16 – Wenatchee, WA @ Wally’s House Of Blues

March 17 – Bozeman, MT @ Gallatin Labor Temple