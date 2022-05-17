Carbon Leaf Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates
Music News | May 16th, 2022
Carbon Leaf have announced U.S. fall tour dates for September and October 2022! The band has been low-key for touring (for them) so they could concentrate on recording new material for the album they successfully funded last year. So for September and October, they will be traveling around to select cities in the country. Carbon Leaf will start in St. Louis on September 28th at Off Broadway Music Venue (is that a real name?). They will finish things up at City Winery in NYC on October 27th.
I’m assuming they will be playing some holiday shows around Virginia, DC and Maryland but those have yet to be announced.
Tickets start going on sale this Friday, May 20th.
Tour Dates:
9/28 St Louis, MO – OFF BROADWAY MUSIC VENUE
9/29 Tulsa, OK – Venue Shrine
9/30 Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
10/1 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Company
10/3 Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum – MIM
10/4 San Diego, CA – WinstonsOB
10/5 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
10/6 Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage
10/7 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
10/8 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
10/9 Seattle, WA – The Triple Door (2 Shows)
10/10 Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge
10/11 Boise, ID – The Olympic Venue
10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
10/13 Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater
10/14 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
10/15 Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Kansas City
10/16 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
10/17 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10/18 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
10/19 Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE
10/20 Cleveland, OH – Music Box Supper Club
10/21 Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark – Ann Arbor
10/22 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
10/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill
10/25 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works
10/26 Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House Club
10/27 New York City, NY – City Winery
For ticket and other info, visit their website.