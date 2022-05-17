Carbon Leaf Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates

Carbon Leaf have announced U.S. fall tour dates for September and October 2022! The band has been low-key for touring (for them) so they could concentrate on recording new material for the album they successfully funded last year. So for September and October, they will be traveling around to select cities in the country. Carbon Leaf will start in St. Louis on September 28th at Off Broadway Music Venue (is that a real name?). They will finish things up at City Winery in NYC on October 27th.



I’m assuming they will be playing some holiday shows around Virginia, DC and Maryland but those have yet to be announced.

Tickets start going on sale this Friday, May 20th.

Tour Dates:

9/28 St Louis, MO – OFF BROADWAY MUSIC VENUE

9/29 Tulsa, OK – Venue Shrine

9/30 Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

10/1 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Company

10/3 Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum – MIM

10/4 San Diego, CA – WinstonsOB

10/5 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10/6 Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage

10/7 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

10/8 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

10/9 Seattle, WA – The Triple Door (2 Shows)

10/10 Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge

10/11 Boise, ID – The Olympic Venue

10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

10/13 Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater

10/14 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

10/15 Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Kansas City

10/16 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

10/17 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/18 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

10/19 Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE

10/20 Cleveland, OH – Music Box Supper Club

10/21 Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark – Ann Arbor

10/22 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

10/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill

10/25 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

10/26 Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House Club

10/27 New York City, NY – City Winery

For ticket and other info, visit their website.