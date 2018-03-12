Dirty Heads Announce National Summer Headline Tour

Dirty Heads have announced an extensive North American Summer headline tour. The band will be touring with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub. Besides that, they will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and perform their hit single, “Celebrate,” this Wednesday, March 14th. On June 2nd, they will play Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ. Tickets for the tour and on-sale details can be found here.



On this tour, the Dirty Heads will be partnering with the organization Plus 1, pinning $1 of every ticket sale to benefit the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). With the help of Plus 1, Dirty Heads fans will be able to participate in positive change. NRDC covers a wide range of environmental work including Climate Change, Communities, Energy, Food, Health, Oceans, Water and The Wild. NRDC works to protect our seas from pollution and exploitation. The NRDC also works to protect our seas from pollution and exploitation – something that Dirty Heads feels passionate about. The band have also partnered with CID Entertainment to offer Fan Experiences on tour after a successful run in 2017. Dirty Heads Fan Experiences will once again feature a premium concert ticket, meet & greet, and limited-edition merchandise in addition to new perks such as an interactive game night with the band. To view Dirty Heads VIP Ticket details, visit: https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/dirty-heads-tour.

Tour Dates:

May 18 Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA

May 22 The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX

May 23 Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX

May 24 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

May 28 Orlando Amphitheater Orlando, FL

May 30 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp Charlotte, NC

May 31 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC

June 1 The National Richmond, VA

June 2 Stone Pony Summerstage Asbury Park, NJ

June 5 Highmark Stadium Pittsburgh, PA

June 7 Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing Philadelphia, PA

June 8 Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD

June 9 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

June 10 Saranac Brewery Utica, NY

June 12 Jacobs Pavilion Cleveland, OH

June 14 Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN***

June 15 Michigan Lottery Theater Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI

June 16 The Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

June 17 Cabooze Outdoor Plaza Minneapolis, MN

June 18 CrossroadsKC Kansas City, MO

June 21 The Union Salt Lake City, UT

June 22 Kettle House Amphitheater Missoula, MT

June 23 Marymoor Amphitheater Redmond, WA

June 24 Idaho Center Amphitheater Nampa, ID

June 26 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

June 28 Villa Hispana Stage at The Expo Albuquerque, NM

June 29 Beach Stage at Mandalay Bay Resort Las Vegas, NV**

June 30 Five Point Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

*All dates with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub

**With Iration only

***On-sale 3/23