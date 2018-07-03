Down By Law Releasing New Album In August

Down By Law has announced the other day that they will release their 11th full-length album, All In, on August 3rd via Kung Fu Records under exclusive distribution through Cleopatra Records, Inc.



Brooklyn Vegan is premiering a track on the site, which you listen here.

Dave Smalley had this to say about the release:

“One of the things that I’ve always loved about DBL is that we absolutely respect our musical roots, yet still sound like ourselves. “Rebrand It” is all about that – never forget the past, but also forge the future. Even has a loving tribute to the Bad Brains. One of my favorite thematic songs Sam and I have ever written.”

Sam Williams also added:

“I think this song is the most traditional DBL sounding song on the album. It purposely displays a few of our most obvious influences that’ve been heard from the first album, on.”

For nearly 30 years, Down By Law has been a staple in the LA punk rock scene, influencing generations of bands and transcending musical trends along the way with their bold and adventurous musical style. After releasing 10 albums, the band has found a new home with Kung Fu Records and Cleopatra Records, where they’ll release their first record in 5 years, All In, on August 3rd. The forthcoming album also marks the return of the classic 90’s lineup, featuring Dave Smalley (ALL, Dag Nasty), Sam Williams and John DiMambro, convening for the first time in almost 20 years and joined by drummer Jack Criswell.

All In Tracklisting:

Aperture

Boredom

Rebrand It

Carousel

Mountain

End of Rhyme

Undone

Then and Tomorrow

Infatuation

Ride

Mannequin

Dear Fate