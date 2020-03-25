The Brains Announce New Album ‘Satana Tarantula’

Psychobilly band The Brains from Montreal have announced a new album, Satana Tarantula, which will be out April 10th on Batcave Records and Cleopatra Records. The album features special guests rockabilly legends Danny B. Harvey (The Head Cat, Swing Cats), Tim Öhrström (Avatar), Patricia Day (Horrorpops) and more.



The title track is now available on streaming platforms and a music video will be released in the near future.

CDs and limited-edition red vinyl are currently available for preorder.