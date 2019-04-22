Flogging Molly & Social Distortion Announce Co-Headline Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 22nd, 2019
Flogging Molly and Social Distortion are teaming up for an awesome Summer tour. Their co-headline tour will kick off in Dallas, TX at Toyota Music Factory Pavilion on August 13th with The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes in tow, circle around the East Coast, head toward the Midwest then West Coast to conclude at Mesa Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ on September 29th. The tour will also stop at Pier 17 in NYC on August 25th, and at Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ on August 31st.
Pandora and CITI presale kicks off on April 23rd at 10am and public on sale begins on April 26th at 10am. Front Row Packages and VIP Tour Packages can be purchased here.
Tour Dates:
Tuesday 08/13/19 7:00 Pm Irving, Tx The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Wednesday 08/14/19 7:00 Pm Houston, Tx Revention Music Center
Friday 08/16/19 7:00 Pm Orlando, Fl Orlando Amphitheatre
Saturday 08/17/19 7:00 Pm Atlanta, Ga Coca Cola Roxy
Sunday 08/18/19 7:00 Pm Raleigh, Nc Red Hat Amphitheater
Tuesday 08/20/19 7:00 Pm Pittsburgh, Pa Stage Ae
Wednesday 08/21/19 7:00 Pm Baltimore, Md Mecu Pavilion
Friday 08/23/19 7:00 Pm Virginia Beach, Va Veterans United Home Loans
Saturday 08/24/19 7:00 Pm Philadelphia, Pa The Met Philadelphia
Sunday 08/25/19 7:00 Pm New York, Ny Rooftop At Pier 17
Tuesday 08/27/19 7:00 Pm Buffalo, Ny Canalside
Wednesday 08/28/19 7:00 Pm Boston, Ma Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Friday 08/30/19 7:00 Pm Westbrook, Me Maine Savings Pavilion – Rock Row
Saturday 08/31/19 7:00 Pm Asbury Park, Nj Stone Pony
Tuesday 09/03/19 7:00 Pm Toronto, On Echo Beach
Wednesday 09/04/19 7:00 Pm Cleveland, Oh Jacobs Pavilion
Friday 09/06/19 7:00 Pm Sterling Heights, Mi Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
Saturday 09/07/19 7:00 Pm Chicago, Il Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island
Sunday 09/08/19 7:00 Pm Minneapolis, Mn The Armory
Tuesday 09/10/19 7:00 Pm Des Moines, Ia Water Works Park
Wednesday 09/11/19 7:00 Pm Council Bluffs, Ia Harrah’s Council Bluffs
Friday 09/13/19 7:00 Pm Denver, Comission Ballroom
Tuesday 09/17/19 7:00 Pm Bonner, Mt Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Wednesday 09/18/19 7:00 Pm Nampa, Id Ford Idaho Center
Friday 09/20/19 7:00 Pm Portland, Or Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Saturday 09/21/19 7:00 Pm Seattle, Wa Wamu Theater
Sunday 09/22/19 7:00 Pm Eugene, Or Cuthbert Amphitheatre
Tuesday 09/24/19 7:00 Pm Sacramento, Ca Papa Murphy’s Park
Thursday 09/26/19 7:00 Pm Berkeley, Ca The Greek Theatre – Berkeley
Friday 09/27/19 7:00 Pm Paso Robles, Ca Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Saturday 09/28/19 7:00 Pm Las Vegas, Nv Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Sunday 09/29/19 7:00 Pm Mesa, Az Mesa Amphitheater