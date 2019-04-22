Flogging Molly & Social Distortion Announce Co-Headline Tour

Flogging Molly and Social Distortion are teaming up for an awesome Summer tour. Their co-headline tour will kick off in Dallas, TX at Toyota Music Factory Pavilion on August 13th with The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes in tow, circle around the East Coast, head toward the Midwest then West Coast to conclude at Mesa Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ on September 29th. The tour will also stop at Pier 17 in NYC on August 25th, and at Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ on August 31st.



Pandora and CITI presale kicks off on April 23rd at 10am and public on sale begins on April 26th at 10am. Front Row Packages and VIP Tour Packages can be purchased here.

Tour Dates:

Tuesday 08/13/19 7:00 Pm Irving, Tx The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Wednesday 08/14/19 7:00 Pm Houston, Tx Revention Music Center

Friday 08/16/19 7:00 Pm Orlando, Fl Orlando Amphitheatre

Saturday 08/17/19 7:00 Pm Atlanta, Ga Coca Cola Roxy

Sunday 08/18/19 7:00 Pm Raleigh, Nc Red Hat Amphitheater

Tuesday 08/20/19 7:00 Pm Pittsburgh, Pa Stage Ae

Wednesday 08/21/19 7:00 Pm Baltimore, Md Mecu Pavilion

Friday 08/23/19 7:00 Pm Virginia Beach, Va Veterans United Home Loans

Saturday 08/24/19 7:00 Pm Philadelphia, Pa The Met Philadelphia

Sunday 08/25/19 7:00 Pm New York, Ny Rooftop At Pier 17

Tuesday 08/27/19 7:00 Pm Buffalo, Ny Canalside

Wednesday 08/28/19 7:00 Pm Boston, Ma Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Friday 08/30/19 7:00 Pm Westbrook, Me Maine Savings Pavilion – Rock Row

Saturday 08/31/19 7:00 Pm Asbury Park, Nj Stone Pony

Tuesday 09/03/19 7:00 Pm Toronto, On Echo Beach

Wednesday 09/04/19 7:00 Pm Cleveland, Oh Jacobs Pavilion

Friday 09/06/19 7:00 Pm Sterling Heights, Mi Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

Saturday 09/07/19 7:00 Pm Chicago, Il Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island

Sunday 09/08/19 7:00 Pm Minneapolis, Mn The Armory

Tuesday 09/10/19 7:00 Pm Des Moines, Ia Water Works Park

Wednesday 09/11/19 7:00 Pm Council Bluffs, Ia Harrah’s Council Bluffs

Friday 09/13/19 7:00 Pm Denver, Comission Ballroom

Tuesday 09/17/19 7:00 Pm Bonner, Mt Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Wednesday 09/18/19 7:00 Pm Nampa, Id Ford Idaho Center

Friday 09/20/19 7:00 Pm Portland, Or Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saturday 09/21/19 7:00 Pm Seattle, Wa Wamu Theater

Sunday 09/22/19 7:00 Pm Eugene, Or Cuthbert Amphitheatre

Tuesday 09/24/19 7:00 Pm Sacramento, Ca Papa Murphy’s Park

Thursday 09/26/19 7:00 Pm Berkeley, Ca The Greek Theatre – Berkeley

Friday 09/27/19 7:00 Pm Paso Robles, Ca Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Saturday 09/28/19 7:00 Pm Las Vegas, Nv Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sunday 09/29/19 7:00 Pm Mesa, Az Mesa Amphitheater