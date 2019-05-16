Good Riddance Releasing New Album on July 19th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 16th, 2019
Punk band Good Riddance will be releasing a new album called Thoughts and Prayers on July 19th. The album of course will be releasing on Fat Wreck Chords. If the first single “Don’t Have Time” from the album is any indication, it’s gonna be a good one!
The new album was produced and mixed by Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore, who’ve produced every Good Riddance album since 1999’s Operation Phoenix.
Digital pre-orders are available today and come with the added bonus of ONE “instant grat” track. Head to Bandcamp, iTunes, and most other digital stores to get it. Additionally, from each sale of Thoughts and Prayers, fifty cents will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank and Never Again MSD. Fat Wreck Chords has a colored vinyl + T-shirt bundle option available during preorders.
Tour Dates:
02 Aug in Biarritz, France @ Festi Lasai
05 Aug in Lindau, Germany @ Club Vaudeville
06 Aug in Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday
07 Aug in Zwiesel, Germany @ Jugendcafe
08 Aug in Leipzig, Germany @ Werk 2 – Kulturfabrik Leipzig e.V.
09 Aug in Berlin, Germany @ SO36
10 Aug in Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
11 Aug in Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Blue Collar Hotel
13 Aug in Igea Marina, Italy @ Bay Fest
14 Aug in Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
16 Aug in Stemwede, Germany @ Stemweder Open Air
17 Aug in Vyskov, Czech Republic @ Pod Parou Festival
13 Sep in Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Park Theatre
15 Oct in Seattle, WA, US @ WAMU Theater w/ Dropkick Murphys