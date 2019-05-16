Good Riddance Releasing New Album on July 19th

Punk band Good Riddance will be releasing a new album called Thoughts and Prayers on July 19th. The album of course will be releasing on Fat Wreck Chords. If the first single “Don’t Have Time” from the album is any indication, it’s gonna be a good one!



The new album was produced and mixed by Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore, who’ve produced every Good Riddance album since 1999’s Operation Phoenix.

Digital pre-orders are available today and come with the added bonus of ONE “instant grat” track. Head to Bandcamp, iTunes, and most other digital stores to get it. Additionally, from each sale of Thoughts and Prayers, fifty cents will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank and Never Again MSD. Fat Wreck Chords has a colored vinyl + T-shirt bundle option available during preorders.

Tour Dates:

02 Aug in Biarritz, France @ Festi Lasai

05 Aug in Lindau, Germany @ Club Vaudeville

06 Aug in Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday

07 Aug in Zwiesel, Germany @ Jugendcafe

08 Aug in Leipzig, Germany @ Werk 2 – Kulturfabrik Leipzig e.V.

09 Aug in Berlin, Germany @ SO36

10 Aug in Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

11 Aug in Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Blue Collar Hotel

13 Aug in Igea Marina, Italy @ Bay Fest

14 Aug in Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

16 Aug in Stemwede, Germany @ Stemweder Open Air

17 Aug in Vyskov, Czech Republic @ Pod Parou Festival

13 Sep in Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Park Theatre

15 Oct in Seattle, WA, US @ WAMU Theater w/ Dropkick Murphys