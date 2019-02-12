Hatebreed Announces Second Leg Of Their 25th Anniversary Tour

Hatebreed has announced the second leg of their 25th Anniversary Tour with a bunch of tour dates. The first part of the tour will be with Obituary, Cro-Mags, Terror and Fit For An Autopsy for most dates. Then the next part will be with Obituary, Madball, Prong and Skeletal Remains and the last leg will be Obituary, Agnostic Front, Prong and Skeletal Remains. On April 19th, the first part will be at Playstation Theater in NYC.



Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta said:

I can’t believe it’s been 25 years already, We’re excited to bring out this massive tour package with some of our favorite bands. Every band on this bill is a headliner in their own right. The show will be run festival-style with bands you don’t want to miss playing early. Activate the pit!

Guitarist Frank Novinec said:

There’s something special about being able to take out bands who influenced your own band. This is the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid. We are truly honored to bring this package to everyone as part of our 25-year anniversary.

HATEBREED 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

LEG 1: FEATURING OBITUARY, CRO-MAGS, TERROR, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

3/7 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues*

3/8 — Costa Mesa, CA — MusInk Festival%

4/4 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall**

4/5 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

4/6 — Clifton Park, NY — Upstate Concert Hall

4/8 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

4/9 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere’s

4/10 — Detroit, MI — Harpos Concert Theatre

4/11 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

4/12 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

4/13 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts ^

4/15 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor

4/16 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

4/17 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

4/18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/19 — New York, NY — PlayStation Theater

4/20 — New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

*With Bleeding Through, Asesino, + Strife

**Featuring Municipal Waste (No Obituary)

^ No Obituary

%Festival Date; Hatebreed Only

LEG 2: WITH OBITUARY, MADBALL, PRONG, SKELETAL REMAINS

5/7 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

5/8 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre

5/9 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

5/10 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection

5/11 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s

5/12 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

5/14 — Omaha, NE — Sokol Auditorium

5/15 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

LEG 2: WITH OBITUARY, AGNOSTIC FRONT, PRONG, SKELETAL REMAINS

5/17 — Portland, OR —Crystal Ballroom

5/18 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SODO

5/20 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

5/21 — Las Vegas, NV— House of Blues

5/22 — Tempe, AZ —The Marquee

5/24 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

5/25 — Pryor, OK—Rocklahoma%

5/26 — Dallas, TX— Gas Monkey Live!

%Festival Date; Hatebreed Only