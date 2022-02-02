Ignite Announces Spring U.S. Headline Tour
Music News | Feb 1st, 2022
Ignite have a new album coming out next month and they have announced Spring headline tour dates including stops in Teaneck, NJ, DC, Brooklyn and Philly in May. The band will hit the road starting May 5th in Denver and wrapping on May 15th in Philadelphia.
IGNITE TOUR DATES:
May 5 – Denver, CO – HQ (w/ Murphys Law)
May 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures
May 7 – St Louis, MO – Red Flag
May 8 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
May 10 – Washington, D.C. – Pie Shop
May 11 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
May 12 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall
May 13 – Hingham, MA – Sons of Italy
May 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Monarch
May 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts (California Takeover w Strife, Snapcase, Earth Crisis)