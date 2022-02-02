Ignite Announces Spring U.S. Headline Tour

Ignite have a new album coming out next month and they have announced Spring headline tour dates including stops in Teaneck, NJ, DC, Brooklyn and Philly in May. The band will hit the road starting May 5th in Denver and wrapping on May 15th in Philadelphia.



IGNITE TOUR DATES:

May 5 – Denver, CO – HQ (w/ Murphys Law)

May 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures

May 7 – St Louis, MO – Red Flag

May 8 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

May 10 – Washington, D.C. – Pie Shop

May 11 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

May 12 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall

May 13 – Hingham, MA – Sons of Italy

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Monarch

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts (California Takeover w Strife, Snapcase, Earth Crisis)