Iration Announces Press Play Fall Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 29th, 2018
One of my favorite albums of the year is Iration‘s new self-titled album. The tour will also have Common Kings & Katastro opening for Iration as well.
Ticket and tour info can be found at www.iration.fm/iration
Tour Dates:
Sep 27 2018
Omaha, Ne, 68108
Sokol Auditorium
With Common Kings & Katastro
Sep 28 2018
Chicago, Il, 60640
Aragon Ballroom
With Common Kings & Katastro
Sep 29 2018
Cleveland, Oh, 44115
House Of Blues
With Common Kings & Katastro
Sep 30 2018
Buffalo, Ny, 14203
The Town Ballroom
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 02 2018
Clifton Park, Ny, 12065
Upstate Concert Hall
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 04 2018
New Haven, Ct, 06511
Toad’s Place
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 05 2018
Portland, Me, 04101
Aura
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 06 2018
New York, Ny, 10019
Playstation Theater
With Tba & Katastro
Oct 08 2018
Richmond, Va, 23219
The National
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 10 2018
Wilmington, Nc, 28401
Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 11 2018
Charleston, Sc, 29403
Music Farm
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 12 2018
Fort Lauderdale, Fl, 33312
Revolution
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 13 2018
St. Augustine, Fl, 32080
St. Augustine Amphitheatre
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 14 2018
Atlanta, Ga, 30307
Variety Playhouse
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 16 2018
Houston, Tx, 77002
House Of Blues
With Common Kings & Katastro
Oct 18 2018
Mesa, Az, 85201
Mesa Amphiteatre
Support Tba