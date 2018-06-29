Iration Announces Press Play Fall Tour

One of my favorite albums of the year is Iration‘s new self-titled album. The tour will also have Common Kings & Katastro opening for Iration as well.



Ticket and tour info can be found at www.iration.fm/iration

Tour Dates:

Sep 27 2018

Omaha, Ne, 68108

Sokol Auditorium

With Common Kings & Katastro

Sep 28 2018

Chicago, Il, 60640

Aragon Ballroom

With Common Kings & Katastro

Sep 29 2018

Cleveland, Oh, 44115

House Of Blues

With Common Kings & Katastro

Sep 30 2018

Buffalo, Ny, 14203

The Town Ballroom

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 02 2018

Clifton Park, Ny, 12065

Upstate Concert Hall

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 04 2018

New Haven, Ct, 06511

Toad’s Place

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 05 2018

Portland, Me, 04101

Aura

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 06 2018

New York, Ny, 10019

Playstation Theater

With Tba & Katastro

Oct 08 2018

Richmond, Va, 23219

The National

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 10 2018

Wilmington, Nc, 28401

Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 11 2018

Charleston, Sc, 29403

Music Farm

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 12 2018

Fort Lauderdale, Fl, 33312

Revolution

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 13 2018

St. Augustine, Fl, 32080

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 14 2018

Atlanta, Ga, 30307

Variety Playhouse

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 16 2018

Houston, Tx, 77002

House Of Blues

With Common Kings & Katastro

Oct 18 2018

Mesa, Az, 85201

Mesa Amphiteatre

Support Tba