Lagwagon Announces New Album and Fall Tour with Face to Face

Lagwagon has announced a new album called Railer, which will be out October 4th via Fat Wreck Chords of course. Railer was produced by Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Motörhead). Besides the new album, the band also announced a big fall tour with Face To Face. The tour will stop at Warsaw in Brooklyn on October 9th and then a few days later at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 11th. Supports for the tour will include H20, MakeWar and Destroy Boys, and tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 2 at Noon local time.



Joey Cape mentioned the new album:

There’s only so much one person or a group of people can do before they start to develop characteristics that become common to them. I think you have to be comfortable with that. And I am. I like my band and what we’ve done and I’m okay with the fact that we have our strengths and we have our limitations. I know what it is that we do well and if we stay true to that, there’s something that comes out of that that is truly original, because you’re being true to who you really are.

In Lagwagon’s earlier days, their albums often used to include cover songs, but the band hasn’t recorded one for a long time, until now (Journey’s “Faithfully”). And, with this record, Lagwagon has come full-circle and rediscovered the purest version of who they’ve always been as a band. Not that that feeling was ever really lost in the first place, of course.

I wouldn’t say ‘lost’, but you evolve. Evolution is a journey within yourself. You go on this journey and it takes you wherever it takes you, there are multiple people along the way that you meet who have different ideas than you and as you grow, you get into different things along the way. I don’t know if you ever completely lose the sense of where you came from, but you definitely evolve away from it over time. But the thing is, it’s always there.”

RAILER track listing:

1. Stealing Light

2. Surviving California

3. Jini

4. Parable

5. Dangerous Animal

6. Bubble

7. The Suffering

8. Dark Matter

9. Fan Fiction

10. Pray For Them

11. Auf Wiedersehen

12. Faithfully

Tour Dates

09/27/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple *

09/28/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

09/29/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

10/02/19 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

10/04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

10/05/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

10/06/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum *

10/09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/10/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

10/11/19 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

10/12/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

10/13/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

10/15/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground >

10/16/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade >

10/17/19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor >

10/18/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room >

10/19/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre >

10/21/19 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live! #

10/23/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom #

10/24/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #

10/26/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

10/27/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

>: H2O opening

*: MakeWar opening

#: Destroy Boys opening