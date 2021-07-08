Face To Face Announce New Album “No Way Out But Through”

Photo by Derek Bahn

Face To Face have announced they are releasing a new album No Way Out But Through. The album will be released on September 10th, which you can now pre-order. You can listen to the title track below.



Trever Keith (vocals/lead guitar) talked about the title track:

“To me, No Way Out But Through means facing life’s obstacles head on, rather than looking for shortcuts.”

No Way out but Through track-listing:

1. Black Eye Specialist

2. No Way out but Through

3. A Miss is as good as a Mile

4. Blanked Out

5. Anonymous

6. Ruination Here We Come

7. Long Way Down

8. Vertigo-go

9. You Were Wrong About Me

10. Spit Shine

11. This is My Vanishing Act

12. Farewell Song

Face to Face will be playing some tour dates, pretty much some festivals which include Slam Dunk, Furnace Fest, and Punk in Drublic!

4 Sep 2021 in Leeds, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival – Temple Newsam.

5 Sep 2021 in Hatfield, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival – Hatfield Park.

18 Sep 2021 in San Pedro, CA, US @ So-Cal Hoedown 2021

26 Sep 2021 in Birmingham, AL, US @ Furnace Fest 2021

29 May 2022 in Mannheim, Germany @ Punk In Drublic Fest – Maimarktgelande

8 Jun 2022 in Turku, Finland @ Punk In Drublic Fest – Vanha Suurtori

10 Jun 2022 in Oslo, Norway @ Punk In Drublic Fest – Oslo Spektrum

11 Jun 2022 in Malmö, Sweden @ Punk In Drublic Fest – Folkets Park