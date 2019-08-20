Fat Wreck Chords Releasing Next ‘Live In A Dive’ Series with Face To Face

Photo by Nathaniel Shannon

Face To Face will be the next band to be featured in the popular Live In A Dive series from Fat Wreck Chords! The band has been touring like crazy in 2019, after playing almost everywhere between Tokyo and Norway, playing shows in the US like Brooklyn, which this was taken from. If you didn’t get to check them out on their latest tour, I guess the next best thing is a live album.



The band selected highlights from their three-night stand at Brooklyn’s St. Vitus in early 2019. The result is 12 songs that fit neatly on one vinyl album. 12 songs seems short for a live album, but whatever, it’s punk rock!

Head to Spotify to hear the lead single, “Bent But Not Broken,” then pre-order your copy today!

Trever Keith commented about the live album:

“I think that the only reason to do a live record when you’re nearly 30 years into your career as a band is to make a statement to the world,” “We’re still playing this vital, intense music. We’re still here and we’re not going anywhere.” “I think initially the biggest challenge for me was to figure out how to make a good track listing without repeating ourselves, because we’re still playing a lot of the same songs that we recorded for our first live album,” “But the best part about this new live record is we played some really great songs from our catalog that had been missing from our live set. Now they’ll probably become staples at our shows.”

face to face will be making the following co-headlining appearances with Lagwagon throughout September and October. Dates below.

09/27/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple *

09/28/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

09/29/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

10/02/19 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

10/04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

10/05/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

10/06/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum *

10/09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/10/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

10/11/19 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

10/12/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

10/13/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

10/15/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground >

10/16/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade >

10/17/19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor >

10/18/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room >

10/19/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/21/19 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live! #

10/23/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom #

10/24/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #

10/26/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

10/27/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

>: H2O opening

*: MakeWar opening

#: Destroy Boys opening

Track Listing:

1. Resignation

2. Bent but Not Broken

3. Bill of Goods

4. Double Crossed

5. What’s in a Name

6. No Authority

7. I Won’t Say I’m Sorry

8. You Could’ve Had Everything

9. Should Anything Go Wrong

10. All for Nothing

11. Disappointed

12. Disconnected