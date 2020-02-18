Less Than Jake and Lagwagon Announce May Co-Headline Tour

Less than Jake and Lagwagon have announced a co-headline tour that will take place in May. Masked Intruder and Plasma Canvas will be supporting. The tour will kick off at The Rave in Milwaukee, WI on May 8th, then head north into Canada then half way down the East Coast then aims for Nashville then moves toward the Southeast to conclude in Fort Lauderdale on May 29th. Some more dates will be added to this, but I guess they are a surprise?



Presale begins on Friday, February 21st at 10am EST. Also, Less Than Jake recently wrapped up recording their new album which you can expect this summer via Pure Noise Records.

Tour Dates:

May 8 – Milwaukee WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

May 9 – Lansing MI – The Loft

May 10 – Rochester NY – ANTHOLOGY

May 12 – Toronto ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 13 – Ottawa ON – Bronson Centre Music Theatre

May 19 – Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage

May 20 – Lancaster PA – Chameleon Club

May 21 – Pittsburgh PA – Roxian Theatre

May 22 – Indianapolis IN – Deluxe At The Old National Centre

May 23 – Cincinnati OH – Bogart’s

May 24 – St. Louis MO – Red Flag

May 26 – Nashville TN – The Cowan

May 28 – Tampa FL – The RITZ Ybor

May 29 – Ft. Lauderdale FL – culture room